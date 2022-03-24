Russia Warns NATO Of 'consequences' For Arming Ukraine; Reminds Yugoslavia Bombings Of '99

Members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), during a summit on Thursday, pledged to pour in more weapons into Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Ukraine which has drawn a reaction from Russia. Calling NATO's decision "a threat to the security of civilians," Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that NATO's next move would bear consequences. "The supply of weapons by US and NATO to Ukraine is fraught with consequences and poses a threat to the security of civilians," the Foreign Ministry said. In addition to the weapons that would be shipped to Ukraine, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that all 30 members of the group have agreed to send more troops to Ukraine's neighbouring countries.

#NATO leaders met at a critical time for our security. We agreed to strengthen our deterrence & defence for the longer-term. We also agreed to give further support to #Ukraine & to continue to impose costs on #Russia. Transatlantic solidarity remains vital https://t.co/e9jW4zopkR — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) March 24, 2022

In order to further strengthen Ukraine's fighting chance against Russia, Stoltenberg said that NATO would also provide drones to Kyiv to monitor the emerging threats from Moscow. As for the troops in Ukraine's neighbours, he revealed that they would be provided with advanced weapon systems such as missiles, combat ships, sea carrier strikes and more jets to secure land, air, and water.

Russia reminds NATO of its bombings in Yugoslavia

🕯 Today marks 2️⃣3️⃣ years since @NATO began bombing #Yugoslavia.



◼️ ~ 2,000 civilians, incl. at least 89 children, were killed.



◼️ Depleted uranium was used causing cancer & other malignant diseases.



On that day the West began dismantling the international legal framework. pic.twitter.com/xfAlZxVNoj — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) March 24, 2022

Countering allegations of war crimes against Russia, the Foreign Ministry reminded NATO of the bombings that took place in Yugoslavia 23 years ago. Sharing a post on Twitter, Russia claimed that the bombings by NATO killed approximately 2,000 civilians, 89 of which were children and wounded around 12,500. Posting a video made by Russia Today earlier in the day, Moscow accused the US, UK, France and Germany along with other countries of the western bloc of using uranium in its airstrikes in the region.

"NATO made use of depleted uranium weapons during the airstrikes. March 2002, UN confirms radioactive contamination in Serbia following NATO bombing. NATO's use of ammunition containing uranium resulted in large-scale water and soil contamination and led to a surge in cancer rates in Serbia and Montenegro", the video claimed. Russia even said that it was that March 29 in 1999 when the western countries "began dismantling the international legal framework."

Image: AP