Russia Warns Of 'broad Retaliation' To Western Sanctions Amid Ongoing War With Ukraine

Amid the ongoing war with Ukraine, Russia warned the West that it was formulating a "broad retaliation" to sanctions that would be rapid and felt in the most sensitive parts of the West's economy. According to Dmitry Birichevsky, director of the foreign ministry's department for economic cooperation, Russia's response would be prompt, deliberate, and sensitive to those it addresses, RIA news agency reported. This comes after several countries, including the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Australia and the European Union, have strongly condemned Russia's unjustified military operations in Ukraine and also imposed numerous sanctions on Moscow.

Earlier on Tuesday, March 8, President Joe Biden-led US administration decided to ban Russian oil imports. According to the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers trade association, the US imported an average of 209,000 barrels per day (BPD) of crude oil and 500,000 BPD of various petroleum products from Russia in 2021. This accounted for 3% of total crude oil imports into the United States and 1% of total crude oil processed by US refineries. Meanwhile, the United Kingdom has also imposed several restrictions on Russia, including the closure of airspace for Russian planes.

Last week, Russia promised strong retaliation against the UK, saying it will not forget Britain's assistance for Kyiv. Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova warned the UK and its allies, stating that Moscow would not forget Britain's intention to engage with ultranationalist groups or the delivery of arms to the Kyiv regime. After Russia launched a military attack on Ukraine, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled the "broadest and most punitive package of sanctions" Moscow has ever seen.

Russia cut ties with major space agencies across the world

In the wake of harsh financial sanctions imposed against the country, Russia has also promised to provide "unprecedented support" to private space enterprises. Russia has also cut ties with major space agencies. Dmitry Rogozin, Director-General of Roscosmos, hinted that Russia would now strive for self-sufficiency by bolstering domestic space companies for its space programmes. Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, has announced that NASA would no longer be involved in its upcoming Venus expedition. It further announced of ending cooperation with the European Space Agency (ESA).

Image: AP