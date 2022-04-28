Amid the ongoing Russian offensive in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that any country attempting to interfere in the Ukraine conflict would be met with a "lightning-fast" response. According to a BBC report, Putin said referring to ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons, "We have all the tools no one can boast of... we will use them if necessary".

While addressing the Council of Legislators in St Petersburg, Russian President Putin stated that "all the objectives" would undoubtedly be achieved in the Ukraine war. Putin further asserted, “If someone intends to interfere in what is going on from the outside, they must know that constitutes an unacceptable strategic threat to Russia,” Sky News reported.

President Putin went on to say that the "special military operation" in war-torn Ukraine will ensure the safety of residents in Donbass and Crimea. However, he also highlighted, “They must know that our response to counter-strikes will be lightning-fast." He even cautioned the West, stating that its intentions to "economically strangle" them had failed.

Furthermore, as the war has entered the third month, Ukraine's allies have increased armament supplies, with the US pledging to ensure that Ukraine defeats Russia. Russia's operations in the east, according to Western diplomats, are hampered. According to the BBC report, Russian soldiers are "finding it difficult to overcome" the stout Ukrainian opposition and are suffering losses, one official said.

Western countries will face consequences if they contributed to the Ukraine war: Putin

In addition to this, earlier this month, Putin had warned Western countries by saying that they would face "consequences" if they contributed to the deterioration of the situation in Ukraine. Putin has threatened to send a "wave of migrants" to Europe, claiming that his "noble" attack against his neighbour is aimed at victory. As per media reports, Russian President Vladimir Putin also stated that Moscow has survived the "blitz" of economic and financial sanctions.

Putin also challenged Western countries to "come back to reason and make well-balanced decisions without losing its face" while speaking to dozens of pro-Russians at the Vostochny Space launch complex in Russia's Far East. The Russian President also dismissed accusations that the assault was failing, claiming that his "noble" war operation was proceeding as planned. The sanctions imposed by the West on high-tech exports would only encourage Russia to speed up the development of new technologies, "opening a new window of opportunities," according to the Daily Mail UK.

