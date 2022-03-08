As the West coordinated on the push to cut off the Russian oil supply into its markets over Moscow’s Ukraine military intervention, the country’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak is now warning "catastrophic" consequences.” US-led sanctions hiked the average oil price to $3.84 a gallon, as per the AAA data. While America has been hesitant to halt imports of Russian oil, the Biden administration is seemingly not left with options due to bipartisan pressure from Congress.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced that President Joe Biden has been considering completely halting oil exports and the supply of natural gas from Russia. As the US delegation discreetly travelled to Russian allied Venezuela, in what is being suspected to strike an energy deal for Russian oil replacement, Moscow’s Deputy PM Novak warned that such a move as banning Russia’s oil will wreak unimaginable consequences and collapse of the market.

The latter threatened that oil prices will surge to $300 a barrel if the US and the EU rejected the Russian oil.

Moscow threatens to cut off gas supply to EU via Nord Stream 1

"A ban on Russian oil will lead to catastrophic consequences for the global market. The surge in prices will be unpredictable -- more than $300 per barrel, if not more," Novak said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies. He also threatened to cut off the gas supply to Europe via Nord Stream 1. The EU heavily relies on Russia for energy imports and purchased an estimated 155 billion cubic meters of natural gas in 2021, almost half (45%) of its gas imports and nearly 40% of the total amount used from Moscow.

As the EU nations hit Russia with coordinated sanctions packages, Russia warned that removing its oil from the market would skyrocket energy prices. Russian Deputy Prime Minister reminded that the country was not dependent on the West or the EU for its energy supply, and can “reroute” the demands to be met in some other country, for example, Iran or UAE.

European officials are “once again seeking to put all the blame for their own recent energy policy shortfalls on Russia,” Novak told journalists, according to state-affiliated RT. He said, “Russia has nothing to do with the current price hike on market volatility.” Novak reminded the bloc that Moscow has been its “reliable partner” for over several decades, and supplies European nations with roughly 40% of the total gas needs. Russia’s minister made remarks as gas prices in Europe hit record high of $3,900 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time in a decade. Brent crude oil surpassed $130 per barrel.

'Not yet taken reciprocal measures against Europe': Russia Deputy PM

Moscow threatened that it had yet not taken reciprocal measures against Europe for its barrage of sanctions, adding that it reserves “full right” to stop supplying gas via Nord Stream 1 pipeline, a deal not targeted by Western sanctions. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told the press that his country may not be able to replace Russian gas anytime soon. Russia’s energy giant Gazprom continues to supply to the foreign customers using the Ukrainian gas transit system “as normal” despite the war in Kyiv, citing its contracts obligation.

Shell, the largest EU oil corporation meanwhile also secretly bought a cargo of Russian oil late last week for the discounted price of $30/bbl, a move that attracted backlash from Ukraine. Biden administration that scheduled Venezuela visit to mend diplomatic ties and seek oil, is also planning a state visit to Saudi Arabia to apparently seek options of oil purchase by repairing relations with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“We are looking at options we could take right now to cut US consumption of Russian energy, but we are very focused on minimizing the impact to families. If you reduce supply in the global marketplace, you are going to raise gas prices,” Psaki said. “You’re going to raise the price of oil and that is something the president is very mindful of and focused on.”