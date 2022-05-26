Russia Warns On Expelling Western Journalists If YouTube Blocks Access To MFA's Briefings

If YouTube limits access to Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs' spokeswoman's briefings, Western reporters will be deported from the country, the ministry announced on May 26. The foreign ministry had warned YouTube not to ban the of briefings of Maria Zakharova, who hosts a weekly briefing on Russian foreign policy, including the country's military engagement in Ukraine.

State-owned news agency TASS quoted Zakharova as saying, "We just came and told them, you block another briefing, one journalist or American media outlet goes home. Another briefing is blocked and we will name a specific journalist or specific media outlet that will go home."

Her remarks come just days after Russian legislators approved a bill giving prosecutors the authority to shut down foreign media operations in Moscow if a Western country has been "unfriendly" to Russian media. The move is intended as a retaliation for the closure of some Russian state news outlets in Western countries. Zakharova also stated on May 25 that Moscow is working on countermeasures against English-language media in response to "unfriendly moves" by other governments targeting Russian news organisations, but she didn't elaborate.

Further, Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a law in March that makes distributing purposefully "false" news about the military punishable by up to 15 years in prison, causing several Western media to pull their journalists out of Russia. However, other Western news agencies, have remained in the country and are still reporting.

Putin’s goal of an isolated internet

Russia's invasion of Ukraine poses a risk not only to reporters working in the conflict zone but also to press freedoms and other civil liberties if it brings the Kremlin closer to its goal of creating a domestically controlled internet. Russia is now attempting to export its state-controlled version of the internet on a global scale, by promoting its own candidate to lead the United Nations International Telecommunications Union (ITU), the agency in charge of information and communication technology.

Russia has blocked Twitter, Facebook, and a number of independent media outlets. Meanwhile, after US-based software firms and internet service providers began withdrawing from Russia, CPJ and other civil society organisations warned that restricting access could backfire by isolating Russian citizens and journalists. This prompted the US government to issue an order allowing telecom companies to operate in Russia despite sanctions.

(With agency inputs)