Russia Warns OneWeb Of Rocket Withdrawal If Its Satellites Are Used For Military Purposes

The Russian space agency has given an ultimatum to London-based internet firm OneWeb demanding a guarantee that its satellites will not be used for military purposes. The company is set to launch 36 satellites from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on March 5 at 4:11 am in a Russian-made Soyuz rocket. However, the launch now seems unlikely as Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin, in an interview with Russia 24 TV channel, demanded a guarantee by 12 am of March 4 or it will remove the rocket from the launch pad.

"Roskosmos has warned OneWeb that if it does not provide a guarantee that its satellites will not be used for military purposes by 21:30 Moscow time on March 4, then the Soyuz-2.1b rocket will be removed from the launch (sic)", the agency wrote on Twitter in Russian. In the latest tweet regarding the launch, Roscosmos addressed the 'UK's hostile stance towards Russia'. "Due to the UK's hostile stance towards Russia, another condition for the launch of OneWeb spacecraft on March 5 is the withdrawal of the British government from the shareholders of OneWeb", it wrote on Twitter.

The latest announcement has followed Roscosmos' aggressive reaction to the sanctions imposed on Russia by the US and the European Union. Earlier, the European Space Agency (ESA) had stated that it will fully implement the economic sanctions imposed on Russia by the member states. ESA's statement also revealed that the joint mission to Mars, which was targeted for launch this year, seems very unlikely. Meanwhile, NASA has said that it is trying to maintain cooperation with its Russian counterparts as it is necessary for the survival of astronauts aboard the International Space Station.

Russia-Ukraine crisis worsens after a week after invasion

While attempts for de-escalation are being made through peace talks, the crisis seems to be worsening as Russia unleashed an even more intense attack on Kharkiv on Wednesday. Ukraine has said that it is ready for the second round of peace talks after the first round failed to yield positive results. Amid the attempts, the Russian defence ministry has released a video of the 'Special Operations' in Ukraine showing shots from the chopper as Russian tanks and other army vehicles reportedly move deeper into Ukraine.