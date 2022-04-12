Russia Warns Poland Of 'long Trail Of Consequences' For Seizing Its Property Illegally

Russian Ambassador in Warsaw Sergey Andreyev on Monday warned that seizure of the Russian property will prove to be detrimental and will lead to a “long trail of consequences” for both the countries. In a televised interview with Channel One, the Russian Ambassador in Warsaw reiterated that such a move of confiscating Russia’s legal property in Warsaw might prove to be disastrous as it actually curtails legality. He then cautioned against irresponsible behaviour and “acting hastily” adding that as a rule, “such actions entail a very long trail of retaliatory outcomes”

The Russian Ambassador’s remarks came just a day after the mayor of Poland's capital Warsaw took control of a former Russian diplomatic site, dubbed the "spy nest” located at Jan III Sobieski Street. "I'm glad that in such a symbolic way we can show that Warsaw is helping our Ukrainian friends," mayor Rafal Trzaskowski told reporters in Poland.

'We want to hand over [russian embassy] to our Ukrainian guests': Poland

"We've taken back the so-called 'spy nest' and want to hand it over to our Ukrainian guests," he went on to add further. He also later entered the premises with Ukraine's ambassador to Poland Andrey Deshchytsa. He said he will offer the building to Ukraine on a long-term lease. The 10 storey structure was used by Soviet diplomats during 1970s but was later abandoned in 1990. In 2008, Warsaw unilaterally terminated the agreement as Moscow did not provide an equivalent building in Russia. A court ruled that Russia must compensate Poland with 7.8 million zloty or 1.7 million euros, $1.8 million for occupying a property “illegally.”

"This should be properly considered since it is clear that when one of the parties violates the law this way, this entails certain consequences, decisions for the other side," the Russian diplomat said on Monday, questioning Warsaw’s seizure of Russian property. "The embassy [of the Russian Federation] itself was officially re-registered and recognized as the property of the Russian Federation," he asserted.

Moscow’s diplomat accused Warsaw’s laws, stating that there are a number of facilities that belong to Russia but that the Polish side “has not formally recognized as our own due to its obstructionist positions.” “Before now, the Polish authorities were not making such abrupt moves and abided by the Vienna Convention, avoiding violations, but now, quite possibly a start has been made and new similar moves may follow," Andreyev iterated. Poland plans to hoist the Ukrainian flag on the building in the weeks ahead and the building will be inaugurated as Ukrainian kindergarten, a school, a Ukrainian center or a branch of the Association of Ukrainians in Poland.