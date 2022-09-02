Russia Warns Price Cap On Oil By G7 To Endanger Energy Security; 'US Will Pay Heavy Price'

Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak on Thursday warned if the Western countries capped the pricing of Russian oil, it would destabilize the entire market, endanger the energy security of the whole world, and that there would be "no oil." Advising against any interference in market mechanisms, Novak stressed that Moscow will refuse to cooperate on non-market conditions and will not supply oil and petroleum products to the countries that support price caps on energy supplies from Russia. Novak revealed that the Kremlin has been planning to introduce an EU-wide embargo on the oil supplies via the sea that might come into effect as early as December 2022.

"It is European and American consumers who will pay a heavy price for this move in the first place," RIA Novosti quoted Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Novak as saying. "They [the US and its allies] already pay high prices due to destabilizing factors that they accept, such as sanctions and restrictions,” he added.

G7 to meet on September 2 to discuss price-cap plan

Group of Seven finance ministers (G7) will meet on September 2 to hold talks this week in order to work on a plan for global purchases of Russian oil at a capped price. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen believes that the move will minimize pressure on the energy market and cut the Russian revenue from crude. G7 has been mulling implementing an effective price-cap plan by a December deadline. Oil and gas remain the major source of revenue that continues to fund Moscow's war machine in Ukraine. The EU is also expected to cut the financing and insurance of the Russian oil shipments whilst the oil will sell at the capped prices.

A proposal was tabled in early June by the EU member states to approve a ban on insuring shipments of Russian oil as well as instate a ban on imports of Russian oil towards the end of 2022, but it is yet to be decided at what price the oil will be capped in order to limit Russian income.

As countries like India and China still continue to import Russian oil to meet their high demands, US Treasury Secretary Yellen said that the insurance ban will have a thrash out that would allow oil supply to low-income and developing countries. “You could think of it as an exception to that ban,” Yellen clarified at a news conference. “We think a price exception is also an important way to prevent spillover effects for low-income and developing countries that are struggling with high costs of food and energy," she added. The price-cap plan may also be implemented on other Russian products such as petroleum and fuel oil.