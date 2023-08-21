Russia Warns The Dutch And The Danes, Says Giving Ukraine F-16 Jets Will 'escalate War'

A day after the Netherlands and Denmark announced that they will fulfil Ukraine’s long request to be equipped with F-16 jets, Russia condemned the move and stated that this will only escalate the ongoing Russia-Ukriane war. The proclamation came from Vladimir Barbin, the Russian ambassador to Denmark hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the European nation. Barbin stated that this will leave Ukraine with no other option but to continue with military confrontation, The Guardian reported. Meanwhile, Zelenskyy warned that this move was important to counter the Russian forces.

“The fact that Denmark has now decided to donate 19 F-16 aircraft to Ukraine leads to an escalation of the conflict. By hiding behind a premise that Ukraine itself must determine the conditions for peace, Denmark seeks with its actions and words to leave Ukraine with no other choice but to continue the military confrontation with Russia,” Barbin told Russian news outlet, Ritzau News. Meanwhile, the Danish Defence Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, said that the country came to the conclusion of providing jets on one condition. Jensen stated that the jets were given on the condition that Ukraine will use these jets only within its own territory.

“We donate weapons under the condition that they are used to drive the enemy out of the territory of Ukraine. And no further than that,” Ellemann-Jensen said on Monday, The Guardian reported. “Those are the conditions, whether it’s tanks, fighter planes or something else,” he added. Zelenskyy on the other hand thanked the European nation for their initiative.

Zelenskyy expresses gratitude

On Monday, the Ukrainian President thanked the Danish lawmaker for helping out the conflict-stricken country. Zelenskyy insisted that this will not only help Ukraine but also other neighbouring nations. “All of Russia’s neighbours are under threat if Ukraine does not prevail,” he said in his Monday speech. In his address, the Ukrainian president noted that with the Russia-Ukraine war, Kyiv is defending Western values of freedom and democracy against “tyranny”. Shortly after his address, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would get 42 F-16 jets from both the Netherlands and Denmark which could be delivered around the end of the year when pilot training lasting four to six months is completed.