Russia Warns Ukraine's Admission To NATO Will 'guarantee Escalation To World War III'

In a stern warning to the war-torn nation Ukraine, Russia has said that Kyiv's inclusion into NATO will lead to the 3rd World War. The statement was made by deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council Alexander Venediktov. He said that Ukraine is well aware that its inclusion into NATO will result in a World War. Alexander Venediktov was speaking in an interview with the Russian state news agency TASS.

"Kyiv is well aware that such a step would mean a guaranteed escalation to World War Three. Apparently, that's what they are counting on - to create informational noise and draw attention to themselves once again. But given that many members of the Kyiv regime are out of touch with reality, I wouldn't be surprised if some people out there really expect their country to be admitted to NATO," he said. "We are also aware that, despite statements about not being involved in the events in Ukraine, the real actions taken by Westerners show that they are a direct party to the conflict," claimed the Russian National Security Council deputy secretary.

What will Ukraine's inclusion into NATO mean?

Ukraine's admission into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will trigger Article 5 of the treaty, which stipulates an attack on one is an attack on all. Ukraine's inclusion into NATO would, in effect, lead to western powers getting into a direct military conflict with Russia, instead of the current proxy one. Alexander Venediktov noted that serious NATO powers understand the suicidal nature of this move. He added that it is only Eastern European nations and the Baltic nations who support this move.

Russia sees little evidence indicating Ukraine inclusion into NATO

"Kyiv's request was immediately supported by Eastern Europeans, including the Balts. But the more serious powers, and even Brussels itself, reacted to this initiative without enthusiasm and immediately issued a standard set of counterarguments - non-compliance with the bloc's standards, the existence of territorial disputes, and so on," Venediktov said. "In any case, Russia's position remains unchanged: Ukraine's accession to NATO or some other alliances formed under the auspices of the United States is unacceptable for us," he said, during the TASS interview, highlighting Russia's redlines.