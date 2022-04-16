Russia Warns US, Allies Of 'unpredictable Consequences' Over Weapons Aid To Ukraine

As the tensions in the global community continue to escalate over the Russia-Ukraine war, Moscow has now officially issued a warning to the US and all its other allied nations against supplying weapons to Kyiv. Russia’s warning against the West came in a formal diplomatic note from Moscow, a copy of which was reviewed by several media outlets in the US.

The two-page-long diplomatic note, which was forwarded to the US State Department by the Russian Embassy in Washington, warned that American and NATO weapons shipments are “adding fuel” to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. It also said that deliveries of arms could lead to what Russian diplomats refer to as “unpredictable consequences”.

The formal warning note by Russia was sent to the US on Tuesday just as it emerged that a new US military aid package for Ukraine was being readied. Just a few hours after the reports spread of the Pentagon’s new package, US President Joe Biden approved the shipment of $800 million of military assistance to Kyiv amid war with Moscow. This package included, for the first time, long-range artillery weapons such as howitzers with an aim to match Russia’s military strength.

Preparing defensive aid for Ukraine at ‘unprecedented speed’: US

Just this week, a senior Biden administration official told reporters that the United States has been putting together defensive aid for Ukraine at “unprecedented speeds” and noted that it just takes one weak from when Biden signs the aid package off to when Ukrainians would receive the shipment. The official said, “I would remind [you] that we front load. Every shipment has a mix of material on board” while noting that the last shipment by the US contained surface-to-air defences including Javelin and Stinger missiles, Switchblade drones armed with tank-busting warheads.

Russia, which announced its military operation in Ukraine on February 24 to ‘demilitarise’ the country, failed to capture Kyiv. Now, as the Russia-Ukraine war entered day 52, Russian forces are appearing to be refocusing their war efforts in the eastern Ukrainian regions of Luhansk and Donetsk Oblast. Ukraine has claimed that 3,000 of its own soldiers have died in war so far while Russia is short of about 20,000 military personnel.

Image: AP

