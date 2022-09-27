In a heated exchange as tensions simmered over a series of latest nuclear threats, Moscow warned the US on Monday that the Biden administration is bringing tensions with Russia "closer to a dangerous line" that might unleash a broader direct confrontation. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov propelled another threat about the use of deterrent forces should Washington continue its sabre-rattling against the Russian Federation.

Earlier, similarly, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov had noted that "a very narrow margin that separates the US from becoming a party to the conflict mustn't create an illusion for rabid anti-Russian forces that everything will remain as it is if they cross it." US Army Brigadier General Mark Arnold further exacerbated tensions as he had asked the Biden administration and NATO to transfer more advanced weaponry to Ukraine's military "that would allow them to strike deep into Russia."

At the UN Security Council meeting last week, the US sent private warnings to Russia to "stop the loose talk" about launching the nukes. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in an interview with “60 Minutes,” an American television broadcast, said that it is "very important that Moscow hear from us" as he insisted that Russian Federation must cease its speculative nuclear threats against the West. "Consequences [of using nuclear weapons] would be horrific [for Russia.] And we've made that very clear," Blinken reiterated, prompting a response from Moscow.

"Any use of nuclear weapons would have catastrophic effects for, of course, the country using them, but for many others as well," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, asserted.

'Will use all means at our disposal to protect Russia': Putin

The recent barb trade about the use of nuclear arsenal between the Western nations, and Russia has soared geopolitical tensions pushing the international community to urge Moscow and supporters of Ukraine to exercise restraint. President Vladimir Putin, in an angst-laden, rare televised speech, said that he "is not bluffing" about launching the nukes, some of which are more advanced than NATO whilst he ordered Moscow's first ever troop mobilisation since World War II.

"When the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we will certainly use all the means at our disposal to protect Russia and our people. This is not a bluff," Putin asserted.

American broadcasters referred to the insider sources whom they spoke on condition of anonymity, saying that the US State Department may have been involved in discreetly conveying the warnings to Russians relying on sensitive intelligence channels to establish communication. "There are channels for dialogue at the proper level, but they are of a very sporadic nature. At least they allow for the exchange of some emergency messages about each other's positions," Kremlin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, separately confirmed at the state press briefing.

As bilateral strains between the US and Russia worsened, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in a more start language at a presser, labelled the West as the "putschists" who demonstrated a complete disregard for the security guarantees provided by Germany, France, and Poland, "and seized government buildings, and hounded the ex-President" in a coup in 2014. This, he justified, led to the annexation of Crimea.

"People in Crimea respond by holding a referendum, while the eastern regions of Ukraine reacted by refusing to recognise the Western-backed Volodymyr Zelenskyy government," Lavrov told reporters. He then threatened the use of nuclear weapons, stating, that President Vladimir Putin and other Kremlin officials "have said on numerous occasions that we have a doctrine on the Basic Principles of the State Policy of the Russian Federation on Nuclear Deterrence."