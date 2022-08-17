Russia Warns US Of A ‘direct Military Clash’ Over Its Recent Behaviour On The World Stage

Russia on Tuesday, Aug 16 threatened Washington with a direct military confrontation, saying that its behaviour risks a conflict on the world stage, RT reported. "Today, the United States continues to act with no regard to other countries' security and interests, which contributes to an increase in nuclear risks," the Russian embassy said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

The remarks came after Washington rampantly pulled out of a key arms control agreement, the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, that proposed to eliminate all intermediate and short-range ground-based missiles and launchers from Europe. The arrangement also ensured the ban of specific classes of land-based missiles Another treaty scrapped by the US was the 1992 Treaty on Open Skies, which permitted surveillance flights over both US and Russian territory.

“The [US’] steps to further engage in a hybrid confrontation with Russia in the context of the Ukrainian crisis are fraught with unpredictable escalation and a direct military clash of nuclear powers," Russian embassy said on Tuesday, accusing US of flaring the prospects of an all-out conflict.

Russia slams US' nuclear policy

Furthermore, the Russian embassy in a statement asked the US to “take a closer look at its own nuclear policy instead of making unfounded accusations against the countries whose worldviews do not coincide with the American ones.” “Our country faithfully fulfills its obligations as a nuclear-weapon state and makes every effort to reduce nuclear risks,” the Russian diplomats reminded. The statement comes at a time of heightened tension between the two nations when the Russian and Ukraine military intensified their assault near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has labelled Russia’s action at the facility “the height of irresponsibility.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meanwhile, lambasted Russia for nuclear 'blackmail' over the shelling of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, as he also demanded new sanctions to weaken Russia's resolve. In a video address, Zelesnkyy said that the invading Russian forces must leave the Zaporizhzhia NPP and its surrounding regions immediately without any conditions. “Russia does not stop its blackmail in and around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Provocative shelling of the NPP territory continues," he said.