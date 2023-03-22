Russia Warns US Of "countermeasures" If Washington Continues To Invade Moscow's Airspace

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned the United States that Moscow will take aggressive “countermeasures” if any further US drone or jet attempts to invade the Russian airspace over the Black sea region. The warning came a day after the US and Russia got into a mid-air drama on Tuesday when a Russian jet Su-35 intercepted the American B-52 strategic bomber which was flying towards the Russian border. The Tuesday standoff took place just days after Moscow jet Su-27 downed the US drone over the region.

“We warn them against trying to play on their nerves, testing our patience,” the Russian official asserted as per the Russian news outlet RIA Novosti. "The Americans defiantly, cynically, openly, publicly deny the legitimacy of such steps (the mid-air drama), declare their intention to continue their activities of this kind. We warn them against trying to play on the nerves, testing our patience," he added. The Russian foreign minister made it clear that whatever the case may be, the Russian security forces will use all means that are at Moscow’s disposal to make sure that such attempts of invading Russian airspace can be counted appropriately. "No American drones - reconnaissance, attack, strategic, whatever - can shake our determination," Ryabkov asserted.

The mid-air drama

It all started earlier this month when the Russian Defense Ministry stated that Russia’s Su-27 intercepted an American drone near the Crimean region. It was later reported that the drone which allegedly attempted to violate Russian airspace was reportedly downed near the Black sea region. The US claimed that the drone in question fell after one of its propellers got struck by a Russian fighter jet.

The drama continued on Tuesday when a Russian fighter jet intercepted a pair of US nuclear bombers which were flying over the Baltic sea. As per the report by the British news outlet The Sun, the US B-52 was apparently getting escorted by Polish jets. In the midst of all the chaos, Russian Tu-95 which carries Russian nuclear bombers is seen taking off in the region, The Sun reported. Russia's Tupolev Tu-95MS planes are capable of carrying nuclear weapons and are known for regularly flying over international waters in the Arctic, North Atlantic and Pacific region.