Russia Warns Weapons Supply To Ukraine Increases Risk Of Moscow's Direct Clash Against US

Amid the ongoing ravaging war in Eastern Europe for over three months, the Russian government has slammed the United States for providing military assistance to Ukraine. Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned that any supply of weapons to Kyiv increases the risk of a direct clash between Moscow and Washington. "The US is actively engaged in a targeted pumping of weapons to the Kyiv regime. We regard this as a purely negative one, because attempts to present the decision as containing an element of "self-restraint" are useless," Ryabkov told RIA Novosti news agency.

The Russian Deputy Foreign Minister further stated that remnants of a responsible, sensible approach to the ongoing situation have been simply abandoned by the US since the onset of the special military operation. Ryabkov also accused the Biden administration of doing absolutely nothing to find a solution to the ongoing Ukrainian crisis. The minister further claimed that Russia did not see signs of US readiness to de-escalate the growing tensions since Moscow presented its security guarantee proposals in December 2021.

US likely to send medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine

Meanwhile, US officials claimed that the Biden administration is expected to supply a small number of high-tech, medium-range rocket launchers to Ukraine, a key weapon that Ukrainian authorities have been pleading for as they battle to halt Russia's offensive in the Donbass region. Earlier on May 30, President Joe Biden stated that his country will not provide missile systems to Ukraine that may be used to attack Russia. According to reports, the Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) that the US may provide to Ukraine can target a maximum of 70 kilometres rather than 300 kilometres.

US vows to continue supplying military aid to Ukraine

The US President also claimed that the Russian onslaught has resulted in massive human casualties as the world has seen appalling evidence of their atrocities and war crimes in the places they attempted to control. Furthermore, President Biden vowed to continue supplying military assistance to war-torn Ukraine in the face of these atrocities. It is pertinent to mention here that the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate and entered its day 98th on Wednesday, June 1.

Image: AP