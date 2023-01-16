Russia Warns West Against Weaponizing Ukraine, Says Britain's Tanks 'will Burn' In Kyiv

The Kremlin on Monday sent a dire warning to the UK against sending more advanced weapons to Ukraine and flaring the war, including the tanks saying that they "will burn." The West supplying a new round of military aid and weaponry is not going to change the outcome of the war, Kremin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said. Russia has condemned the West pumping tens of billions of dollars worth of weaponry including rocket systems, drones, armored vehicles, and communications systems in Kyiv threatening that it risks the countries' becoming a direct party to the war.

The UK, earlier yesterday, announced that it will supply 14 of its Challenger 2 main battle tanks and advanced artillery support to Ukraine in weeks ahead. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak “for the decisions that will not only strengthen us on the battlefield but also send the right signal to other partners” shortly after the two counterparts spoke over the phone.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov slammed the UK's decision when asked about the British tanks, according to the state-affiliated press agencies. "They are using this country as a tool to achieve their anti-Russian goals. These tanks are burning and will burn just like the rest," Peskov was quoted as saying.

Britain and Poland supplying new batches of military weapons will not change the status of the operation on the ground, Peskov reminded. He said that supplying more weapons will only bring "more troubles" in Ukraine. He further described the war in Ukraine as an "existential battle with an aggressive and arrogant West." He also emphasized that his soldiers will hopefully have more victories, after the fall of the eastern Ukrainian salt-mining town of Soledar.

'De-facto, Britain has entered the war': Pro-Kremlin mouthpiece

Kremlin's mouthpiece, Vladimir Solovyev, a presenter on Rossiya 1 state television, also hurled warnings at the UK, saying that the supply of more advanced weapons to Ukraine would mean that these countries will be considered as the legitimate target for Russia.

"De-facto, Britain has entered the war," Solovyev said on state television. "I consider Britain is now a legitimate target for us." "If there is no London, then we would have victory," Gurulyev said. "On Britain, I said six months ago that it should be wiped from the face of the earth."

Allies of Ukraine are scheduled to meet in Ramstein, Germany to discuss the future package that would include more arms for war-torn Ukraine. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has been under the pressure to send the Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine. Polish President Andrzej Duda said at a press conference that he hoped tanks sent by his country, UK and France will “soon sail through various routes to Ukraine and will be able to strengthen the defense of Ukraine.” He further noted that he will push Germany to transfer infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv.