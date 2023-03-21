Russia Welcomes China's Willingness To Play A Positive Role In Ukraine Crisis

When asked about Xi Jinping's visit to Russia, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin responded by saying that Russia welcomes China's willingness to play a positive role in the political and diplomatic settlement of the Ukraine crisis.

"President Putin said that Russia appreciates China for consistently upholding an impartial, objective, and balanced position and standing for fairness and justice on major international issues. Russia has carefully studied China’s position paper on the political settlement of the Ukraine issue and is open to talks for peace. Russia welcomes China to play a constructive role in this regard," Wang Wenbin said.

This is Chinese President Xi Jinping's first visit to a foreign country, since the beginning of his 3rd term as Chinese president. "The two sides had an in-depth exchange of views on the Ukraine issue. President Xi stressed that, on the Ukraine issue, voices for peace and rationality are building. Most countries support easing tensions, stand for peace talks, and are against adding fuel to the fire. A review of history shows that conflicts in the end have to be settled through dialogue and negotiation," the Chinese spokesperson added.

Concern in the West

Meanwhile, the West is reportedly observing Xi Jinping's visit to Russia. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg suggested that Russia has asked China for lethal aid. However, he was quick to add that as of now, there is no evidence which suggests that China is sending lethal aid to Russia.

Few days ago, a report from Politico claimed that there was evidence which suggests China was sending ammunition to Russia, which was being used in Ukraine. US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken had warned China, during the Munich Security Conference, that if China supplies Russia with lethal aid, it'll face economic sanctions.