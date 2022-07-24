Russia Welcomes Egypt's Interest In Becoming Dialogue Partner In SCO: FM Lavrov

Russia has welcomed Egypt's interest in becoming a dialogue partner in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced. Lavrov said that the decision on Egypt obtaining dialogue partner status is expected at the next summit of the SCO "as soon as September," TASS reported. He made the remarks after his talks with Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry on Sunday, July 24.

Russian FM Lavrov arrived in Cairo on Saturday, July 23, on his trip to Africa which includes a visit to Ethiopia, Uganda and Congo, AP reported citing RT. During his visit, Sergey Lavrov held a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Egypt's counterpart Sameh Shoukry.

Addressing a press conference with Shoukry, Lavrov said that they talked about the "military operation" in Ukraine, according to AP. According to Lavrov, Egyptian officials called for a "political and diplomatic" solution to the war in Ukraine. He said that Russia has no "prejudice" about resuming talks and added that the "matter does not depend" on Moscow. Lavrov claimed that Ukrainian authorities have been repeatedly saying that there will be no talks until "Ukraine defeats Russia on the battlefield."

Lavrov meets Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on July 24. The meeting was attended by Russian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Mikhail Bogdanov and other officials, according to the statement released on Egypt Presidential website. The spokesperson of the Egyptian Presidency said that Lavrov handed over a letter from Russian President Vladimir Putin to Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. The letter focused on issues related to bilateral ties and highlighted the importance Russia attaches to strengthening bilateral relations with Egypt.

In the letter, Putin appreciated Egypt’s initiative to form a ministerial liaison committee within the framework of the League of Arab States to resolve the Ukrainian crisis. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi called on the Russian Foreign Minister to convey his greetings to Putin, valuing the progress in bilateral cooperation, which is evident in the Russian projects in Egypt, including the setting up of the El Dabaa nuclear power plant and the Russian Industrial Zone in the Suez Canal axis as well as other investments and economic projects. During the meeting, the Egyptian president called for dialogue and a diplomatic solution to end the crisis in Ukraine.

(Inputs from AP)