Russia Welcomes India's ‘independent & Balanced’ Position On Ukraine Crisis

Moscow has welcomed New Delhi's “independent and balanced approach” to the Ukraine crisis. The Deputy Chief of Mission of Russian Embassy in India, Roman Babushkin, on Wednesday said that India has been playing a vital role as a responsible global power.

“We welcome the independent position of India which it took twice at the UN Security Council," Babushkin said at an online media briefing.

The UN Security Council (UNSC) had held an emergency meeting on the Ukraine crisis on Monday night. The meeting was called after Russia violated the Minsk agreement by recognising two of Ukraine's breakaway regions as independent entities. Speaking at the UNSC meeting, India’s permanent representative to the UN TS Tirumurti had called for restraint from all sides and stressed that the issue could only be resolved through diplomatic means.

India a responsible global power: Russia

Roman Babushkin said that India’s views at the Security Council meeting “reflected the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two countries”.

He added, “India has been playing a vital role as a responsible global power and it takes an independent and balanced approach to global affairs. Russia-India partnership is based on a strong and solid foundation. It is based on mutual trust.” “Our cooperation does not represent any threat to anyone and at the same time we keep moving shoulder-to-shoulder to establish a just and equal multipolar world," added Babushkin, hoping that the ties between Russia and India remain unaffected.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Monday, signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk and began sending troops to the separatist territories amid tensions with Ukraine. The move was perceived as the "beginning of the Russian invasion" and met with heavy sanctions from the West. While US President Joe Biden announced new sanctions targeting Russian banks and individuals, the European Union too announced a series of sanctions on Moscow.

'India's approach has been to de-escalate and de-conflict'

Amid the escalating tensions, India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Tuesday that diplomatic efforts are the only way to reach an amicable solution to the prevailing crisis.

"Our approach has been- to de-escalate, de-conflict. Diplomacy is the only option. This morning we made a statement at UNSC. We’ve been clear there should be the de-escalation of tensions, that the world can’t afford another conflict," he said.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has declared a nationwide state of emergency amid fears of a Russian invasion, while Moscow has started evacuating diplomatic staff from all of its missions in Kyiv.