Russia Welcomes Reports About US Believing Ukraine Authorised Killing Of Darya Dugina

Russia has welcomed media reports that reveal that US intelligence suspected Ukrainian officials were responsible for the death of Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin's daughter Darya Dugina, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said. Peskov said that Russia wants to believe that the US is not attempting to distance itself from any future terrorist acts planned by Ukraine. The statement of Peskov comes after media reports suggested that US intelligence believed that the car bombing that resulted in the death of Dugina was authorised by elements of the Ukrainian government.

Addressing a daily Kremlin call with reporters, Dmitry Peskov said, "We really want to believe that this is not an attempt by American colleagues, having obtained some information, to relieve themselves of responsibility from the preparation of future terrorist acts by the Kyiv state,” Peskov said during the daily Kremlin call with reporters. Peskov further called it a "positive" sign if American intelligence agreed with Russia and their action is not "fake." Notably, Darya Dugina died on Saturday, August 20, in a car explosion on the outskirts of Moscow.

US believes elements within Ukrainian govt authorized Dugina's killing

The US intelligence community believes that the car explosion which resulted in Darya Dugina's death was permitted by elements within the Ukrainian government, CNN reported citing sources briefed on the intelligence. The sources claimed that the US did not have knowledge regarding the plan beforehand. It is not known whether US intelligence thinks that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was aware of the plan or had approved it. Notably, Russia has blamed Ukraine for the car bombing that killed Darya Dugina. Ukraine has denied any involvement in the car explosion that killed Darya Dugina.

Russian FSB claims Ukraine behind attack

Earlier in August, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) claimed that Ukraine's special services were responsible for the assassination of Darya Dugina. The FSB had claimed that Natalya Vovk, a Ukrainian citizen carried out the killing of Dugina, according to AP. She arrived in Russia with her 12-year-old daughter in July. She and her daughter also attended the nationalist festival where Alexander Dugin and his daughter Darya Dugina were present. According to FSB, Natalya Vovk fled to Estonia after killing Darya Dugina. It claimed that Natalya Vovk arrived in Russia with the number plate of Donetsk. Vovk used Kazakhstan plates in Moscow and chose Ukrainian plates at the time of leaving Russia.

(With inputs from AP)