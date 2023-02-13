Russia Will Conquer Kyiv By The End Of This Year, Says Chechen Leader Ramzan Kadyrov

Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Chechnya appointed by the Kremlin, has stated that Moscow will attain its objectives in Ukraine by the close of the calendar year. During an interview aired on Russian state television, Kadyrov proclaimed that Russia possesses the military capabilities to secure the capital city of Kyiv. He added that it is necessary to seize control of Ukraine's second largest city, Kharkiv, and its principal port, Odessa.

He went on to say that "I believe that, by the end of the year, we will 100% complete the task set for us today," as per a report from the Guardian. Ramzan Kadyrov, the influential leader of Chechnya, a predominantly Muslim region in southern Russia, has frequently portrayed himself as a faithful supporter of President Vladimir Putin. Under Kadyrov's watch, Chechen forces have taken an active role in the conflict in Ukraine and have formed close ties with Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, as well as other factions who support the war.

Kadyrov says negotiating with Zelenskyy would be wrong

In the interview, Kadyrov added that it would be wrong to negotiate with the Ukrainian president. Russia is currently gearing up for the spring offensive, and according to some reports, the new offensive has already started. It has almost been one year since the war started. In the initial phase of the war, Russia's goal was to capture Kyiv, the seat of the Ukrainian government. However, Russian forces failed to capture Kyiv. As of now, estimates suggest that Russia controls 15 percent of Ukrainian territory, although it isn't clear if Russia has complete control of these territories. During the winter, Russia withdrew its forces from some regions to get into a defensive posture and improve its ground to troop ratio.

Importance of Kharkiv and Odesa

Kharkiv and Odessa are two cities located in Ukraine that hold strategic importance for a number of reasons. Kharkiv, located in northeastern Ukraine, is one of the largest cities in the country and serves as an important cultural, educational, and industrial center. It is also a transportation hub, with major roads and rail lines connecting it to other parts of Ukraine and neighboring countries. During World War II, Kharkiv was the capital of Soviet Ukraine and is considered to be an important center of Ukrainian nationalism.

Odessa, located in southwestern Ukraine, is a major port city on the Black Sea and is one of the largest cities in the country. It is an important economic center for Ukraine and the region, serving as a hub for trade, shipping, and transportation. The city's strategic location makes it an important gateway between Europe and Asia, and its port facilities make it a crucial point for the export of Ukrainian goods and the import of energy resources.