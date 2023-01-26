Russia Will Destroy Leopard Tanks Like Hitler's Panther Tanks During WWII: Ministry

Russia on Wednesday warned that it will destroy the German-made Leopard 2 tanks just as the Red Army knocked out the Tiger and Nazi Germany's most-produced Panther tanks during World War II (known as the Great Patriotic War in Russia).

Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Kolokoltsev in a statement, lambasted Berlin for approving Leopard 2 tanks for the Ukrainian forces, threatening that Russia's forces will "completely" burn them to ruins similarly as they did the German heavy tanks of World War II, Russian state-affiliated news agency Tass reported.

Panthers (upgraded version of German Panzer III and IVs) was Nazi Germany's most successful tank that met an ill fate as Germans invaded the former Soviet Union starting 'Operation Barbarossa' on Sunday, 22 June 1941. Red Army used the more advanced, heavily armoured T-34/76 medium tanks and the KV that were equipped with the lethal 76.2-mm gun and had excellent mobility. Red Army deployed almost 1,000 T-34 and over 500 KV tanks during the battle of Raseiniai, and Germany's Panthers and Tigers were rendered ineffective against the Soviet armoured tanks. Germany's advances were stalled near Lithuania by Soviet troops, as Hitler's troops eventually ran out of munition.

Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, on Wednesday also warned at a state presser that the NATO tanks in Ukraine imply Alliance's “direct involvement in the conflict” and that they will be destroyed by the Russian forces.

"They perfectly preserve the picture of Tigers and Panthers burning on Russian soil in the memory of the modern generation. They will remember burning modern Leopards as well," the Russian minister said.

'We are dealing with very effective weapons systems': Germany

Russian minister's remark came after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that he will send 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. The announcement came shortly after the Biden administration announced that it was sending the M1 Abrams tanks to the Ukrainian soldiers to counter the Russians in ground warfare. Biden hailed Berlin for stepping up cooperation by sending the heavy tanks to Europe's war zone, as Scholz made a U-turn from his previous stance of not getting militarily involved citing the history and role of Berlin in WWII. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz defended the delay in finalizing the decision as he addressed the parliament, saying, "We are dealing with very effective weapons systems, and it is the right thing for us to never provide these weapons systems on their own, but always in close cooperation."

"Germany will provide Ukraine with Leopard 2 combat tanks—as so far in close consultation with our international allies. Chancellor Scholz declared this in the Bundestag today. He also explicitly addressed those citizens who are worried about this decision," the German government, in turn, wrote in a Facebook post. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meanwhile, said that the German battle tanks, further broadening of defense support and training missions is a green light for partners to supply similar weapons."