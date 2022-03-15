'Russia Will Find A Way To Eliminate Dependence': Foreign Min Lavrov On Economic Sanctions

Russia's Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday responded to a question on how Russia will react to sanctions by various companies and countries amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. At Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2022, Lavrov said that Russia will find a way to eliminate dependence on other countries.

"We will make sure that we never again find ourselves that neither some Uncle Sam nor anybody else can make decisions aimed at destroying our economy. We will find a way to eliminate this dependence. We should have done it long ago," the Russian Foreign Affairs Minister said.

On US ban on imports of Russian oil and gas and Russia's policy in Europe, Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Lavrov said, "As for oil and gas, we are leaving it to the discretion and conscience of our Western colleagues. We have never used oil and gas as a weapon despite their consistent accusations."

He claimed that the first crisis happened in 2010 when Ukrainian authorities started stealing the gas transiting Europe after they stopped paying for their own. "We provided transit gas to Europe without fail in full conformity with our obligations."

The Foreign Minister said that European countries are cursing Moscow uphill and down dale and banned their companies from staying in Russia. "However, they say they will continue to buy our oil and gas because otherwise, they will freeze."

UK bans luxury exports to Russia, imposes high tariffs on key products in new sanctions

The United Kingdom on Tuesday announced a ban on exports to Russia of luxury goods and imposed new import tariffs on key Russian products like vodka. The British government said that the latest measures will do maximum damage to Putin's war machine while minimising the impact on UK business.

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak said that the new tariffs will isolate the Russian economy from global trade. Last week, the UK imposed an asset freeze and travel bans on seven leading oligarchs and 386 members of the Russian Duma, the lower house of the Russian Parliament.

Image: AP