As the war situation worsens with each passing day, Russia will finish demilitarization of Ukraine if the former's conditions are met, a state-media quoted Kremlin on Monday. Kremlin spokesperson has sought a change in the Ukrainian constitution and rejected entry into any bloc, including the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

"Ukraine must recognise Crimea as Russian, and Donetsk and Lugansk as independent states. If these conditions are met, then Russian military action in Ukraine will stop in a moment", the Kremlin spokesman was quoted as saying. The spokesperson added that Russia has made Ukraine aware it can halt military operations 'at any moment' if Kyiv meets Russia's conditions. The statement of the Russian spokesperson comes as the invasion in Ukraine enters the 12th day.

ICJ hears Ukraine's plea, Russia skips

Meanwhile, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Monday, March 7, heard Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's complaint seeking accountability for Russia's military offensive in Ukraine. During the hearing, Anton Korynevich, Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine urged Russia to settle the dispute like a 'civilised nation' and give up arms.

"My message to Russia-- let us settle our disputes like civilized nations, lay down your arms," Anton Korynevich told ICJ.

Revealing the gruesome reality of Russia's military aggression in Ukraine, the Ukrainian lawyer at ICJ said, "My countrymen are killed by Russia". He went on to further accuse Russian President Vladimir Putin of 'lying' and stated that Russia had 'disrespected' international law. "Putin lies and people in Ukraine die," Korynevich remarked.

Russia has refused to participate in the ICJ hearing. The court’s president, American judge Joan E Donoghue, said Russia’s ambassador to the Netherlands informed judges that “his government did not intend to participate in the oral proceedings.”

