Russia Will Have To 'immediately De-escalate': UK At UNSC Meet On Ukraine Crisis

Amid rising tensions between Moscow and Kyiv, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Tuesday convened an emergency meeting on Ukraine's situation. During the meeting, the United Kingdom’s representative at UNSC urged Russia to step back. The UK advised against Russia’s moves and said the country would be putting sanctions against the same.

UK Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Barbara Woodward while speaking at the UNSC said that there will be severe economic consequences to Russia's actions. The UK representative further said that Russia will have to "immediately deescalate". “The action Russia has chosen will have severe consequences,” said Woodward at an emergency UNSC meeting in New York on Monday night.

UK urges Russia to step back as Putin violates principles of international law

“First, to human life. An invasion of Ukraine unleashes forces of war death and destruction on the people. The humanitarian impact will be terrible on the civilians fleeing the fighting. We know that women and children will suffer most,” the UK representative said. “Second to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the UN member state which is protected and guaranteed by the UN charter,” she said.

“As the Secretary-General said earlier, Russia’s decisions are a violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and inconsistent with the principles of the UN charter. Third, to international law, the actions taken is a mockery of Russia’s commitment to the Budapest memorandum and Minsk agreement. In seeking to redraw borders by force, Russia’s actions show blatant contempt for international law,” the UK permanent representative to the United Nations said.

Furthermore, the representative informed that the UK will be announcing new sanctions on Russia. The representative also stated that the security council must ‘shoulder responsibility for peace and security’ and defend the principles of the UN charter amid the tensions. The UNSC session came at the request of Kyiv, the US, Mexico, and six other European countries just after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered recognition of the independence of separatist regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - in eastern Ukraine on Monday. The meeting commenced at 9 pm (New York time).

Ukraine President Zelensky says 'we're not afraid of anything & anyone'

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday told the nation that “We don’t owe anything to anyone, and we will not give away anything to anyone” following Russia’s recent actions. His remarks come as Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered what he called “peacekeeping” troops into two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine, after recognising their independence.

“We are on our land, we are not afraid of anything and anyone, we don't owe anything to anyone, and we will not give away anything to anyone. And we are confident of this,” Zelensky said, adding that the move was a violation of Ukraine’s “national integrity and sovereignty."

Tensions escalate after Russia declares support for Ukraine's rebel regions

Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Monday, signed a decree recognizing the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk amid tensions with Ukraine. According to the statement released by Kremlin, both the French and German leaders voiced dissatisfaction on hearing Putin's decision.

The Russian President decided on the matter despite repetitive warnings from the West and speculations that Moscow could use the regions as a pretext for an attack on Kyiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday called his Russian counterpart Putin to meet him and seek a resolution to avert the crisis.

Image: Twitter_@UKUN_NewYork/ AP