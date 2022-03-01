Ukraine's Information Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko, in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Tuesday, March 1, talked about the ongoing situation in Kyiv, and other cities of war-torn Ukraine. Tkachenko told Arnab that Russia's attack on Kyiv's TV tower will not stop Ukraine's broadcasters as they have 'backups'.

Talking about the support from the US and other Western allies, the Ukrainian Minister said, "West is really supporting us and the European Union is considering the Ukrainian request to join them. One of the most important steps was taken two days ago, which was sanctions against Russia's Central Bank."

When asked about the broadcasting in Ukraine, Tkachenko said, "All Ukrainian channels were united and are broadcasting together since the last five days, and if they (Russian troops) damage the tower, people can still get the picture because we have backups."

"In each village, people with guns are local people, civilians. It's not only about military forces. In each street of Kyiv, they've had surprises. What is a strong Russian army that could not take small Ukraine in five-six days? We know several cases where Russian troops were using tools to attack Ukraine and going back. Now, they are understanding that Ukrainians are not waiting but will kill them. They will never take Kyiv. They did not take any big city in five days. We will never give up," he explained.

Speaking about how Ukraine is dealing with the heightened tension, the Minister said, "Today we held two meetings, we are constantly making decisions. The financial system is OK. Putin is clearly seen by the world as a terrorist. This country has 1000 years of resistance against any foreign invasion. I can cry seeing these pictures, but I cannot because I am a minister. It's hard, but we have our values and we believe in them. I believe despite all the crises we're facing, we'll never give up."

When asked about Borrell's comments on not having enough military support, the Minister answered, "Yes, you're partially right. We do not have enough in terms of military and financial support, but there is as strong solidarity from the West. All the countries, including India, is understanding who is Putin right now. It is important for all democratic countries to put pressure on Putin. One or another day, if negotiations start like yesterday, I believe Russian troops should be and will be withdrawn from Ukraine."