Russia Will No Longer Participate In Council Of Europe: Russian Foreign Ministry

Russia will no longer participate in the Council of Europe (CoE), the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday, according to TASS. Moscow cited the aggressive statement and “unfreindly behaviour” of the NATO allied European nations, and its policies that it says works towards destroying the organisation, and humanitarian and legal space in Europe. EU and NATO countries “abuse their absolute majority in the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe (CMCE),” the Russian foreign ministry was quoted as saying by the state affiliated agency. The EU Council “continues to pursue a course towards the destruction of the Council of Europe and the common humanitarian and legal space in Europe,” it said.

"Russia won’t take part in transforming the oldest European organisation by NATO members and those obediently following them in the EU into yet another site for chanting about the West’s superiority and grandstanding. Let them enjoy interacting with each other, without Russia," the Ministry noted in its statement on Wednesday.

Russia accused EU council of a disastrous course of events, which "is becoming irreversible." The ministry further asserted that Russia will not tolerate EU and West’s so called ‘subversive actions’ carried out by the allies towards setting up ‘a rule-based order’ to replace international law. Such rules, said Russian foreign ministry, are “trampled upon by the US and its satellites.” NATO and European Union, according to Russia, were undermining the European body's aims which it said were designed to uphold human rights, rule of law and democracy.

EU Council targeted Russian, Belarusian financial sector

On 9 March, in response to the involvement of Belarus in what it described as “unjustified and unprovoked” Russian military aggression against Ukraine, the EU Council took punitive measures targeting the Belarusian financial sector in addition to Moscow’s. The EU banned specialised financial messaging services (SWIFT) to three Belarusian banks, including the Central Bank of Belarus. It also prohibited the provision of euro denominated banknotes to Belarus, a strong Russian ally. These measures were in addition to a ban on Moscow’s exports of maritime navigation goods and radio communication technology to Russia, and sanctions on an estimated 160 officials close to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“It is not only Ukraine that is under attack. International law, rules-based international order, democracy and human dignity are also under attack. This is geopolitical terrorism, pure and simple,” President of the European Council, Charles Michel, said.

Meanwhile, Josep Borrell, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, condemned the Russian invasion, saying that these were “among the darkest hours for Europe since World War II. A major nuclear power has attacked a neighbouring country and is threatening reprisals on any other state that may come to its rescue.” The EU leaders launched coordinated measures against Russia after holding an extraordinary meeting of the European Council in Brussels.

EU unilaterally suspended Russia's rights of representation at CoE

In a joint statement against Russia’s military intervention, EU leaders said: “Russia bears full responsibility for this act of aggression and all the destruction and loss of life it will cause. It will be held accountable for its actions.” The Russian Federation joined the Council of Europe in the year 1996 and the arrangement has been a profound contradiction among both sides and overall Russia-CoE relations. Moscow often accused Member States of the CoE of enacting policies "out of step" in terms of credibility and its role as guarantor of international based order.

Last month, in line with the Statute of the Council of Europe, the EU's Committee of Ministers unilaterally suspended the Russian Federation from its rights of representation in the Committee of Ministers and in the Parliamentary Assembly with immediate effect. The move was in retaliation to Moscow's armed military offensive on Ukraine. EU nations, in coordination with the US, Canada, the UK and other allied countries, slapped a barrage of sanctions against Russian legal entities and private banks.