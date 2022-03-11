'Russia Will Pay Severe Price If It Uses Chemical Weapons': Joe Biden Warns Vladimir Putin

US President Joe Biden on Friday warned Russia that it will have to 'pay a severe price' if it uses chemical weapons. His response comes amid heightened fears that Russian President Vladimir Putin may deploy chemical weapons in his war against Ukraine.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Joe Biden said, "I'm not going to speak about the intelligence, but Russia would pay a severe price if they use chemical weapons." The US intelligence had previously warned of 'indications' that pointed at Russia using 'false claims' about biochemical weapons as an excuse to use them.

Notably, UK PM Boris Johnson, on Thursday had expressed his concern over the possible deployment of chemical weapons in the Russia-Ukraine war stating that Putin’s 'barbaric' regime may use them. Speaking to Sky News a day after Moscow accused Kyiv of hiding biological weapons, Johnson said that the Kremlin could use the ‘fake story’ to deploy the banned weapons.

"They (Russians) start saying that there are chemical weapons that have been stored by their opponents or by the Americans,” the British leader said. "So when they deploy their own weapons", he said, they have some sort of ‘Maskirovka’ or a fake story. “You've seen it in Syria. You saw it even in the UK. That's what they're already doing. It is a cynical, barbaric government," Johnson added.

Russia & China accuse US of 'developing biological weapons'

On Tuesday, both China and Russia accused the US of 'developing biological weapons' in Ukrainian laboratories bordering Russian territory. Addressing the media, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova claimed that the components of the 'biological weapons' were being prepared in Ukraine. The same was echoed by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian later in the day- naming the US.

In response, U.S. White House press secretary Jen Psaki called Russia’s claim 'preposterous' and said it could be part of an attempt by Russia to lay the groundwork to use such weapons of mass destruction against Ukraine.

“Now that Russia has made these false claims, and China has seemingly endorsed this propaganda, we should all be on the lookout for Russia to possibly use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, or to create a false flag operation using them,” she said.