Russia Will Probably Fail To Capture Complete Donetsk Oblast, Claims UK Intelligence

As the Moscow-Kyiv conflict in Eastern Europe has reached 172 days, the Defence Ministry of the United Kingdom said in its latest defence intelligence update that the Putin administration would probably witness the military’s inability to completely occupy Donetsk Oblast so far “as a setback for its maximalist objectives in Ukraine”. Taking to Twitter, the ministry noted, “On 11 August 2022, Russian media reported that Denis Pushilin, head of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), had said that the date of a referendum on the DPR joining Russia will be announced after the DPR’s ‘complete liberation.”

Furthermore, the UK Ministry of Defence underlined the fact that in June, investigative journalists had revealed evidence of a DPR planning strategy for organising such a referendum and making sure that at least 70% of votes were in favour of joining the Russian Federation. Although it is unknown if the ultimate decision to hold a referendum has yet been made, it is probable that Russia is in the advanced planning phases of doing so, the ministry added.

Besides this, previously, UK Defence Ministry has also remarked that Russia's primary focus over the past week has unquestionably been reorienting forces to strengthen southern Ukraine. “However, in the Donbas, Russian-backed forces – largely militia of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic – have continued to attempt assaults to the north of Donetsk city”, it stated.

Putin is now "unlikely," to achieve occupying Ukraine: Ben Wallace

Meanwhile, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace stated that it is now "unlikely" for the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, to succeed in occupying Ukraine. Notably, the Defence Minister made these statements at a news conference after the International Donors Conference. Wallace further promised additional funds and resources to support Kyiv and asserted that Russia's invasion of Ukraine had "faltered" and was "starting to fail."

Wallace reportedly said that despite the continuous conflict and casualties, Russia was starting to falter in a number of areas. He was cited by Ukrinform as stating, "They have failed so far and are unlikely to ever succeed in occupying Ukraine." Wallace also asserted that as a result of the conference, more financial, training, as well as military aid commitments have been made. These commitments are all intended to support Kyiv's success, help defend its sovereignty, and ultimately ensure that President Putin's ambitions for the country fail as they ought to.

In addition to this, the minister also stated that Ukraine will get a substantial quantity of high-precision M270 MLR systems and ammunition from Britain, enabling them to engage targets up to 80 kilometres distant. Moreover, UK Defence Secretary declared in July that Ukraine would get a large shipment of artillery, hundreds of drones, and more anti-tank weapons. The UK's help will significantly grow as the country works to repel Russia's brutal and unlawful invasion, as per a press statement from the Ministry of Defence.

