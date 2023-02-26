Russia Will Push Threat Off Its Borders Depending On Weapons West Providing To Kyiv: MoD

Russia's Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu on Sunday sent a dire warning to the United States and its allies in NATO against pumping weapons into the raging Ukrainian conflict. "Russia will have to push the threat off its borders to a distance depending on weapons the West will supply to Ukraine," Shoigu said during an interview with Rossiya-1 television channel. Russia's military operation will depend on the "weapons it [Ukraine] will receive," Russia's Defense Minister noted, indicating that the advanced weaponry would only mean exacerbating the hostilities.

'The more Western weapons will come, the farther we will push them away from our borders': Putin

Shoigu echoed Russian President Vladimir Putin's remark made during the state of the nation address on the one-year anniversary of the war. Raging against the West supplying arsenal to Kyiv's forces, Putin warned that the more long-range Western systems will come to Ukraine, "the further we will be forced to move the threat away from our borders." The head of the Russian Federation asserted that the "goal of the West is to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, to end us once and for all. We will respond accordingly because we are talking about the existence of our country." Putin has also noted that the responsibility for the escalation of the conflict "lies entirely with the Western elites and the Kyiv regime."

In a concerning move, Putin unilaterally withdrew from the new START nuclear arms treaty with the United States, questioning Western countries' nukes stockpiles, and adding that NATO shouldn't have to inspect Russian defense bases. Putin had earlier put his strategic nuclear forces on 'special alert' over Western countries' "unfriendly economic actions" and increasingly "aggressive" rhetoric against Moscow.

"Russia cannot be defeated on the battlefield," Putin had asserted in a dire warning to the United States-led Western miliatry alliance—NATO.

Earlier, in context to the more and more Western tanks and weaponry appearing on the frontlines of the Ukrainian war, Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the Russian Duma, said that NATO will unleash a “terrible war” on the world. "If Washington and NATO countries supply weapons that will be used to strike civilian cities and attempt to seize our territories, as they threaten, this will lead to retaliatory measures using more powerful weapons," Volodin wrote on Telegram. Putin's ally noted that there has never been a scenario where a nuclear-armed nation had faced a “threat to the security of their citizens and the territorial integrity of the country.”