'Russia Will Realize All Its Plans In Ukraine, On Schedule,' Avers Kremlin Amid Talks

On Day 19 of the war, the Kremlin affirmed that Russia will realize all its plans in Ukraine. Kremlin said the plans of Russia in Ukraine will be completed on schedule. The statement comes as Round 4 of peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv are underway virtually. The latest negotiations are being held on peace, ceasefire, immediate withdrawal of troops and security guarantees.

In the third round of talks that took place exactly a week back on March 7, there was a focus on opening humanitarian corridors from Ukrainian cities under fire. There was an agreement between the two sides thereafter that the talks were headed towards a 'positive outcome'.

Israel To Mediate Negotiations

Meanwhile, Israel has announced that it will mediate the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. Taking to his Facebook, Head of the Presidential Administration Andriy Yermak stated that Israel had taken on the 'complex but noble' mission of working as an intermediary between Russia and Ukraine. The official further revealed that as a first step, Israel had decided to let in relatives of Ukrainians who were already in the country.

"Israel has taken on a complex but noble mission of an intermediary in search of peace and the end to Russian aggression against Ukraine. We are also in intensive dialogue with Israel on its participation in the humanitarian component in constant contact with the National Security Adviser and the Chairman of the National Security Council Eyalem Hulata," said Andriy Yermak.

The first results have already been reached: as part of the evacuation, Israel will begin to let in relatives of those Ukrainians who are already in this country. I thank my colleagues and I hope for the success of our joint diplomatic efforts," he added.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett had told his Ukrainian counterpart to accept the offer made by Putin to end the war. As per Israeli news agency The Jerusalem Post, Bennett made this suggestion during their phone call on Tuesday. However, Zelenskyy did not pay heed to Bennett's advice, the government official stated.