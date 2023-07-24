Russia Will Replace Exports Of Ukrainian Grains To Africa, Says Vladimir Putin

Russia's President Vladimir Putin on Sunday said that he will replace exports of Ukrainian grain to Africa after Moscow exited the Black Sea Grain Initiative deal brokered by Turkey and the UN in July 2022 that allowed safe passage to the grain vessels via the Black Sea lanes during the ongoing war in Ukraine.

“Russia will continue its energetic efforts to provide supplies of grain, food products, fertilizers and other goods to Africa,” Putin said in a statement published by Kremlin on its website. "I want to give assurances that our country is capable of replacing the Ukrainian grain both on a commercial and free-of-charge basis," Russia's President added.

Russia has, once again, brutally violated the universal right to free navigation: Ukraine

Russia's military operation has choked Ukraine’s Black Sea ports with warships and wheat prices globally has significantly spiked as vessels bound for Africa and West Asia have been stranded. Ukraine's Defense Ministry, last month, meanwhile asserted that all ships on the Black Sea heading toward Russian or Russia-occupied ports "will be treated as carrying military cargo with all associated risks."

"The Russian Federation has once again brutally violated the universal right to free navigation for the whole world and is deliberately undermining food security, condemning millions of people to starvation," the statement of Ukraine's MoD read. Ukraine's army accused Russia's forces of turning the Black Sea into a danger zone by threatening the vessels and trade routes and launching assaults on the port's infrastructure. "In addition, navigation in the areas of the northeastern part of the Black Sea and the Kerch-Yenikale Strait of Ukraine is prohibited as dangerous since 5 a.m. on July 20, 2023," Ukrainian officials said.

Russia also announced that it would consider all cargo ships traveling to Ukraine through the Black Sea as "potential military targets." The African Union, a region where Moscow has been vying for influence, expressed “regret” over the scrapping of the grain initiative citing the risks of food shortages and global hunger. According to an update from the UK Defense Ministry, the Russian Black Sea Fleet will likely impose the blockade in the Black Sea due to the looming risks of attacks by the Ukrainian surface drones and cruise missiles. As the tussle unfolds, humanitarian groups globally have condemned Russia's termination of the grain exports, saying that Africa and other developing regions of the world are heavily reliant on grain from Russia and Ukraine. The deal felicitated export of more than 32 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain last year. Russia will host the second Russia-Africa Summit and Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum later this week and discuss the issue, according to the Kremlin.