'Russia Will Stay In Ukraine Forever, There'll Be No Return To The Past': Kremlin Official

Russia will remain in southern Ukraine “forever”, a politician affiliated with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s United Russia Party claimed on Friday. Senior leader Andrey Turchak, who was touring the Moscow-occupied Kherson region said that both Russians and Ukrainians will live and prosper together in the southern oblast. This is the first time that any Russian leader has made an open claim about Russia’s alleged ambition to annex Ukraine. Also, it is important to note that Turchak’s party has been in majority since 2007 and has a considerable say in the Kremlin's decisions.

"Russia is here forever. There should be no doubt about this. There will be no return to the past," Andrey Turchak said, according to a statement from the ruling United Russia Party. He added, “We will live together, develop this rich region, rich in historical heritage, and rich in the people who live here."

Kherson was one of the first cities to be captured by Russian troops in its all-out war. The Southern city is currently suffering from a shortage of medicines, food, and other essentials. However, Turchak said that after the war gets over, Moscow would open a humanitarian centre in the city for the delivery of food, medicine, and essentials.

Estonia offers help to Ukriane as war intensifies

On the 73rd day of the war in Eastern Europe, as Putin's troops continue bombarding Ukrainian cities, further damaging public infrastructure, Estonian Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets stated that her country will aid war-torn Ukraine in reconstructing the Zhytomyr oblast. On Friday, May 6, Liimets stated during a news conference in Kyiv that Estonia would want to concentrate its attention on the Zhytomyr area to assist with reconstruction, Interfax reported. The conference had in attendance, the foreign ministers of Lithuania, Latvia, and Ukraine.

Furthermore, Liimets also noted that Estonia has a good understanding of Ukraine’s requirements and is planning to assist based on the information gathered. Estonia is a tiny nation, according to the foreign minister. However, the goal is to convince other allies, particularly financial partners as well as other nations, to engage in the repair of homes and kindergartens, as well as the completion of significant infrastructure projects.

