Russia Says It Will Take Into Account Modernisation Of US Nuclear Bombs Deployed In Europe

Russia "will take into account in its military planning the modernization of US nuclear bombs" that it plans to deploy in European countries, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told RIA Novosti. Moscow will also take all necessary measures to ensure its security against such threats, Grushko noted on Friday, October 28. His remarks came amid reports that Pentagon has been accelerating its plans of stockpiling the upgraded B61-12 gravity bombs in Europe under its NNSA’s B61-12 Life Extension Plan scheduled to complete by 2025.

"We cannot but notice plans to modernize nuclear weapons, those free-fall bombs that are in Europe. The United States is modernizing them, increasing their accuracy and reducing the power of a nuclear charge, that is, they are turning these weapons into a 'battlefield weapon', thereby reducing the nuclear threshold," the diplomat told the state affiliated agency.

'A reality that we must take into account': Russian deputy minister

The US earlier announced that the updated nuclear warheads which were scheduled for storing and possible deployment in 2024 in Europe alongside delivery vehicle modernization programs, will now arrive this December. The US officials briefed the North Atlantic Alliance during a closed-door meeting in Brussels held earlier this month. Russia is now warning that it is taking into account the replacement of American delivery vehicles for such types of nuclear weapons, adding that it is a threat to Moscow's own national security. The Pentagon, meanwhile, explained that the recent decision of ramping up the upgradation was made due to looming security threats posed by Russia's ongoing offensive in Europe's eastern flank.

Condemning the United States' latest moves, the Russian deputy minister explained that the US has been forcing its allies to purchase F-35 aircraft, and "is taking other measures to increase the ability of the alliance countries to overcome access blocking zones. This is also a reality that we must take into account both in the political sense and in our military planning." He further added that NATO has "already made decisions to strengthen the nuclear component in the military plans of the alliance, make it more visible, increase the number of exercises with a nuclear scenario, and involve US strategic aviation in the exercises, which began to fly into the UK, and then fly along our borders." Russia, since the invasion of Ukraine, had been firing formal warnings to the US and NATO against bringing their military infrastructure close to Russian borders, or they could face “unpredictable consequences."