Russia Witnesses Uproar Over Arrests Of Scientists Facing 'serious' Treason Accusations

Russia, currently at war with Ukraine, is witnessing a massive uproar back home sparked by the arrests of three Russian academics with expertise in hypersonic missile technology. The scientists, who are employed at the same facility in Siberia, face charges of high treason. With their fates uncertain, the Russian scientific community has come together to protest.

In an open letter issued on Monday, colleagues of Valery Zvegintsev, Anatoly Maslov, and Alexander Shiplyuk demanded an “urgent solution" from authorities, fearing that the arrests of the trio could hamper Russian science. “All of them are known for their brilliant scientific results. … [They have devoted] their lives to serving Russian science. Our colleagues have always remained true to the interests of the country," reads an excerpt from the letter, according to The Washington Post.

What is mentioned in the open letter?

"We know each of them as a patriot and a decent person who is not capable of doing what the investigating authorities suspect them of," another excerpt from the letter reads. The scientists further mentioned that the three academics had been releasing their studies publicly for several years, and all their work was in accordance with state secrecy protocols. The colleagues argued that the scientists did not “harm the security of our Motherland but, on the contrary, increased the prestige of Russian science around the world".

“Scientific organizations and their employees need a clear understanding, based on the law, where the line lies between working for the good of the Motherland and treason,” read the letter. Zvegintsev, Maslov, and Shiplyuk have been accused of treason, a crime that comes with a prison sentence of up to 20 years under Russian law.

Addressing their arrests, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov vaguely said on Wednesday that the men face “very serious accusations," without shedding light on the details of the case. The outrage over the scientists' arrests comes as Russia sees an upward trajectory in cases of treason, mostly those linked to Ukraine.