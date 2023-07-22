Russia 'won't Survive Under Useless, Coward Putin,' Says Jailed Ex-Russian Commander

Russia will not survive another presidential term by President Vladimir Putin, former head of the DNR militia Igor Strelkov (Girkin), who was detained in Moscow and charged with extremism, said on Friday, July 21. The former Russian military commander's wife, Miroslava Reginskaya, confirmed the reports of his detention, saying that the Russian law enforcement agencies held Girkin. In 2014, the Russian military blogger led the DNR militia and served as the Republic's defence minister. He also held the position of the head of the public movement "Novorossiya".

"The reason for the detention of the former head of the DNR militia Igor Strelkov is still unknown," his lawyer Aleksandr Molokhov told state-affiliated Russian news agency TASS.

'History has no subjunctive mood': Girkin on Putin reelection

Igor Strelkov (Girkin) has been supportive of Russia's President Putin's full-scale invasion, but he has repeatedly slammed Moscow's response to Ukraine's "special military operation" on his Telegram channel. The ex-Russian commander had criticized Putin's military leadership and the Defense Ministry's decisions to conduct combat missions in the war zones. "History has no subjunctive mood," he said in a post, saying that there is no certainty about the fate of Putin's office, which came into power in 2000.

"For 23 years, a nonentity was at the head of the country, who managed to 'pull the wool over the eyes' of a significant part of the population," Girkin wrote on his Telegram channel. Now he "is the last island of legitimacy and stability of the state," the war blogger noted. He warned of the consequences, citing the will of the Russian people if Putin ran for presidency in 2024. "The country [Russia] will not survive another six years of power of this useless coward. The only useful thing he could do 'before the curtain falls'…is to ensure a transfer of power to someone truly capable and responsible," Girkin said in a Telegram post. "Too bad it won't even cross his mind and if it does happen, then we have already seen many times before his 'ability to choose associates," the post read.

Last month, as Kremlin-backed shadowy paramilitary group Wagner, headed by chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, staged a mutiny, Girkin proposed that Putin's inner circle was moving to topple his leadership and undermine the group's chief. The ex-commander slammed the Russian military leadership and power redistributed to Russian elites as Wagner fighters took control of the key military facilities in Rostov-on-Don and planned to march to the Capital Moscow in a show of defiance. He also noted that the inner circle of Putin was looking to ensure that Wagner's chief fell out of favour with Putin as the group's mercenaries sabotaged security inside Russia. The 52-year-old Strelkov, according to the critics was arrested for his verbal attacks against Putin. He had helped Russia annex Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 as well as organise pro-Russian militias that have played a crucial role in assaults in eastern Ukraine.