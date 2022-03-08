Russia Won't Use Conscripted Soldiers In Combat Ops, Only Professional: Vladimir Putin

As the Russia-led invasion of Ukraine enters its thirteenth day, Vladimir Putin on Monday clarified that no person will be compulsorily recruited for combat operations amid incessant military conflict between both sides. In a video message, said to be greetings for International Womens' Day, the Kremlin head stated that no conscripts will be or are involved in fighting Ukraine while 'only professional soldiers' shall engage.

The statement holds relevance as Putin, on the pretext of 'special military operation' in the Donbas region and to 'put Ukrainian military infrastructure out of operation', ordered a full-fledged military invasion of Kyiv on February 24.

"I underline, conscripted soldiers are not and will not be involved in combat operations Nor will there be the additional mobilisation of reserves. The set goals will be achieved only by professional soldiers. I am confident that they will reliably ensure security and peace for the Russian people," the Russian President said.

"I would like to address the mothers, wives, sisters, brides and girlfriends of our soldiers and officers who are now... defending Russia during the special military operation. I understand how you worry about your loved and close ones. You can be proud of them just as the entire country is proud of them and worries about them... I would like to stress that soldiers on active duty do not and will not participate in hostilities. And there will be no additional call-up of reservists," he further said, according to Sputnik.

On the contrary, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has encouraged civilians to take up ammunition and weapons to put forth a fierce resistance front against untoward Kremlin's military advancements and violent clashes. While there have been multiple rumours that Zelenskyy fled Kyiv amid turmoil or that he is in hiding, the Ukrainian President has been vigilant enough to snub rumours to affirm his presence. Previously, Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov and Zelenskyy had shared a selfie admitting 'times are difficult'; he also told the US that he needed 'ammunition, not a ride' upon being offered to flee.

Last night, putting false rumours about his absence at its place, the Ukrainian President released a video from what appears to be his office and said, "I am staying in Kyiv. In my office. I am not hiding. And I am not afraid of anyone."

Russia Ukraine at ICJ

On Monday, amid appeals for emergency directions from ICJ, the International Court of Justice opened a public hearing on the situation in Ukraine. While Kyiv's representatives sought the end of the ongoing war and said Russia 'must lay down arms and put forward evidence to justify its invasion', Russia was awol and the absence was regretted by ICJ too.

"The fact that Russia's seats are empty speaks loudly. They are not here in this court of law, they are on a battlefield waging an aggressive war against my country," the Ukrainian envoy Anton Korynevych stated.