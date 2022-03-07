As Russia’s unabated conquest of Ukraine continues for the 12th day, hundreds of thousands of civilians have been gathering to protest against the Russian military forces. Anti-war protests have been taking place in several other cities as well against the widespread damage that has been caused in the past 12 days since the Russian aggression. Ukrainians can be seen urging Russian troops to end the war.

According to visuals accessed by Republic Media Network, Ukrainians can be seen marching to the city centre, waving flags, singing the Ukrainian national anthem, shouting patriotic slogans such as 'Russia, You Go Home', and 'Kherson is Ukraine'. Kherson is certainly a key pot on the Black Sea and the Dnieper River. Strategically, this is one of the major cities in Ukraine, and both the neighbouring countries have admitted that Kherson has fallen to Russia.

Russia opens evacuation corridors for civilians in Ukraine

As the ongoing offensive between Kyiv and Moscow transcends into the 12th day, Russia's President Vladimir Putin announced a ceasefire in four cities- Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mariupol, and Sumy, to let civilians evacuate. However, what appeared as a breakthrough fell apart as videos continue to emerge, which show that Russia continues to violate the agreement and continues shelling.

The humanitarian corridors are being set up after French President Emmanuel Macron's request to Putin, and the ceasefire will come into effect from 10:00 AM Moscow time, the statement by Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response read. On the same day, after the announcement, Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko rejected humanitarian corridors to Russia and Belarus, stating that Russia's proposal to evacuate civilians out of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mariupol, and Sumy is not an acceptable option for Ukraine as the humanitarian corridors mostly lead to Russian cities.

Furthermore, Russian and Ukrainian negotiators are to meet for the third round of peace talks even though the first two rounds did not lead to a ceasefire. The peace talks will be taking place in Belarus. During their second round of talks, the two countries agreed on a ceasefire and a safe passage corridor for people. In a telephonic call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasised that Russia is open to negotiation with Ukraine, according to Xinhua news agency.

Image: AP/Republic World