Russian forces zeroed in on four communities of Ukraine's Sumy Oblast on Tuesday, firing at the region at least a hundred times. According to an update shared by the regional military administration on Telegram, Moscow's troops shelled the communities of Esman, Znob-Novhorodske, Yunakivka, and Bilopillia.

One administrative unit, known as hromada, recorded 100 strikes from a grenade launcher. However, preliminary information released by the Sumy Oblast Military Administration did not report any casualties or major damages. The Bilopillia hromada sustained 90 hits from an automatic grenade launcher and ten from an anti-tank grenade launcher.

On the other hand, Yunakivka faced three attacks by mortars, while Znob-Novohradske hromada was possibly targetted by self-propelled artillery 14 times. Furthermore, Esman was struck four times. "According to reports from the military, the operational situation in the border of Sumy Oblast is currently under control," the regional administration said.

Ukraine's victory relies on situation in Bakhmut

"The formation of hostile offensive groups near the state border was not detected. Units of the Defense Forces continue to perform tasks at designated defense lines along the state border," it added. Since 2022, Sumy Oblast has endured relentless attacks since Ukrainian forces regained control of it in April last year. The region borders Russia towards the northeastern side.

During a recent train ride from Sumy to Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the focus of the battle remains on Bakhmut, which must not fall to Russian forces. If it happens, Zelenskyy believes that his Russian counterpart would “sell this victory to the West, to his society, to China, to Iran." "If he will feel some blood — smell that we are weak — he will push, push, push,” he told the Associated Press.