Russian Air Strikes On Ukraine's Mariupol Theatre Resulted In Over 600 Casualties: Report

The number of people who died in a Russian airstrike on a Mariupol theatre earlier in March totals to over 600, which is double of what was previously reported, an investigation by The Associated Press has found. On March 16, the Donetsk Academic Regional Drama Theater, which was converted into a bomb refuge following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, was shelled, resulting in at least 300 civilian casualties.

However, analysts from The Associated Press said with survivors shell shocked and traumatised, and communication severed, the exact toll of casualties was impossible to determine.

Meanwhile, experts from the news agency recreated the whole incident from the accounts of 23 survivors, rescuers and people intimately familiar with the bomb shelter. Based on the information, they recreated a 3D model of the floor plan of the building and concluded that the death toll was much higher than estimated.

Witnesses revealed that at least 100 people were present in the field kitchen just outside the theater, none of whom survived. They also said that all the rooms and hallways were jam-packed, “with about one person for every 3 square meters of free space.” Many survivors further estimated around 1,000 residents to be inside at the time of the airstrike, but the most anyone saw escape, including rescuers, was around 200.

“All the people are still under the rubble, because the rubble is still there — no one dug them up,” Syomina said, weeping at the memory. “This is one big mass grave.”

Why is Mariupol important?

This comes as the battle for Kyiv’s sovereignty entered day 71 on Thursday with heavy shelling reported at the Azovstal Steel plant in the besieged port city. Mariupol, an ancient city that went from being Ukraine’s largest outlet on the sea of Azov to Russia’s most desperate win, has been engulfed in death and destruction since March.

While the crisis is only exacerbating, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenksyy is pulling all stops to evacuate his troops as well as civilians who are trapped in the basement of the Azovstal Steel Plant. At least 2,000 troops were reported to be holed up at the factory along with 1,000 civilians, according to AP.

