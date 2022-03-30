Russian Air Transport Agency Extends Ban On Operating Flights To 11 Airports Until April 7

The Russian authorities have extended the ban on flights to 11 airports in central and southern Russia until 3:45 am (Moscow time) on April 7. It is the sixth time that the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) announced its decision to temporarily shut down flight operations to 11 airports in central and southern Russia. The Russian agency stated that the ban on flights to 11 airports in Russia including Anapa, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Gelendzhik, Krasnodar, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov-on-Don, Simferopol and Elista, Interfax reported.

The Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) of Russia announced that all other airports including the international ones will continue to operate in routine mode. The Federal Air Transport Agency has recommended airlines to use Moscow, Sochi, Volgograd, Mineralnye Vody and Stavropol airports for flight operations, as per the news report. The Russian Air Transport Agency had announced restrictions on domestic flights on February 24 as Russia launched a military offensive in Ukraine. Since then, the Federal Air Transport Agency has been repeatedly extending the restrictions on the operations of flights to airports.

Russia announced restrictions on flight operations on February 24

Earlier, the Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport (Rosaviatsiya) had extended the ban on flights to 11 airports in central and southern Russia until April 1, as per the Interfax report. The Russian Air Transport Agency had restricted flight operations to airports in the Russian cities of Anapa, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Gelendzhik, Krasnodar, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov-on-Don, Simferopol and Elista. The agency had recommended the airlines to use alternative routes and operate flights through airports of Sochi, Volgograd, Mineralnye Vody, Stavropol and Moscow.

Ukraine armed forces 'suffered significant damage': Russian Defence Minister

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. Since then, the war between Russia and Ukraine continues for the 35th day and it has caused destruction in Ukraine. Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu at the thematic selector meeting talked about the progress of the military operation of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine. According to Shoigu, the Russian armed forces have been able to complete the main task in the first stage of the operation and their main aim is "liberation of Donbass." Sergei Shoigu claimed that Ukrainian troops have "suffered significant damage." He added that 123 planes, 77 helicopters, 152 long and intermediate-range air defence missile systems of Ukraine's armed forces have been destroyed.

