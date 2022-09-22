Russian Airlines Asked To Not Sell Tickets To Men Aged 18-65 After Putin's Orders: Report

A day after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the partial mobilisation of the military in the country, the majority of the flights leaving the country remained fully booked. According to multiple reports, the Russian government has also instructed most airlines to not sell tickets to military-aged men i.e. from 18 to 65 years old. According to Russia’s top flight booking website aviasales.ru., direct flights to cities in the neighbouring nations of Armenia, Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan remained fully booked on Wednesday, while tickets to Turkey were fully booked till September 24.

According to a Fortune news report, only those men will be permitted to leave the country who have approval from the Russian Defence Ministry. After Putin's mobilisation order, speculations are rife in Russia that young men might be required to serve in the military amid the ongoing war with Ukraine. The Russian President's announcement on Wednesday comes just days after Ukraine's strong counteroffensive around the northeastern area of Kharkiv. Meanwhile, the Russian Defence Ministry claimed that the country has lost less than 6,000 soldiers since the "special military operation" began in Ukraine.

Putin's announcement impacts Russian stock market

Following Putin's mobilisation order, the Russian stock market also fallen to its lowest levels since the onset of the war in Ukraine on February 24. The Moscow Exchange (MOEX), which trades in rubles, plunged by at least 10%, while the stocks of Rosneft and Gazprom, two enormous oil companies, briefly fell by 12% on Wednesday. The Google data also showed that searches for "how to leave Russia" had already started on Tuesday evening, a day ahead of Putin's announcement. According to reports, the Russian search engine 'Yandex' is the most widely used in the nation, although Google comes in second with a market share of about 38%.

Putin announces partial military mobilisation

It should be mentioned that Russian President Putin has announced a "partial military mobilisation" in the country amid the ongoing war with Ukraine. In a televised address to the nation, he stressed that he was protecting the country's territories as the West seeks to "destroy" Russia. Meanwhile, Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu stated that as many as 3,00,000 additional troops would be enlisted to join the "military operation" in Ukraine following President Putin's announcement.

Image: AP