As Russia intensifies its offensive against Ukraine, several videos have been shared online showing missiles hitting residential localities. Another shocking clip has emerged from Ukraine, where a rocket hit a residential building while a volunteer was recording a video.

In the viral video shared by Belarusian media outlet NEXTA, the person is seen recording a video using his front camera when suddenly a rocket strikes the top of the building. The teary-eyed person escaped the spot without any major injury. The exact location where the life-threatening incident took place is unknown.

More such pictures are coming in from the crisis-hit Ukraine which suggests that attacks are taking place in a calibrated manner. A missile strike was also reported in Zaporizhzhia near Kharkiv from Melitopol.

Bombing reported in Kharkiv

The Russian military is targeting the regional police and intelligence headquarters in Kharkiv, the second-largest city of Ukraine. Speaking to news agency AP, a Kharkiv resident described the strikes as hitting a neighbourhood building.

"Today I survived a bombing. A Russian plane dropped a bomb on the house next door. My boyfriend and I were at home. We felt a strong whistle, and I realised it was flying toward us. We were in the corridor then, and we felt the explosion from there. As dust rose up, she said, the first thing I heard was children crying. Our neighbours have three children and the only thing I was thinking about at that moment was, God not them, please, only not them," she said.

The Indian Embassy has also urged its citizens to immediately leave Kharkiv for three safe zones that are in the range of up to 16km from there. The Embassy asked Indians to proceed to Pisochyn (11 km), Babai (12 km) and Bezlyudivka (16 km) even by foot if they cannot find vehicles or buses.

On Tuesday, in the first Indian casualty amid the conflict in Ukraine, a medical student from Haveri district in Karnataka was killed in intense shelling in Kharkiv.

Kharkiv National University has also been targeted. Street fighting was also reported between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the region. Furthermore, the Russian military has destroyed the Volnovakha city in the Donetsk region.

Image: Twitter/@NEXTA_Tv