Russian Amb Says Ghost Of Soviet Union Still Haunts US, Wants To Weaken Moscow

The United States has been pumping weapons to flare the Ukrainian war with an intention to weaken and defeat Russia, an aim embedded in the Cold War-era desire in order to make Europe its subordinate, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek in an interview.

He then echoed Russia's President Vladimir Putin's speech that the world was now “multipolar” and that the West's hegemony goals will no longer survive. Putin has often blamed the US, Europe, and the allies for exacerbating conflict in Ukraine with rampant arms supply.

Putin even justifies what he described as the "special military operation," saying that he had ordered it in response to the United States' influence that was turning the country into an “anti-Russia” bulwark.

In conversation with the magazine just a week after the Pentagon pledged a new $275 million arms aid for Ukraine, Antonov asserted that the United States has a need to “constantly assert itself through competition with Russia.” He noted that the National Defense Strategy published by the US Department of Defense also describes Russia as “an acute threat." It suggests that the US military must bolster its readiness to “prevail in conflict” with Russia “if deterrence fails.”

“It looks as if the ‘ghost’ of the Soviet Union is still haunting the corridors of power in the American capital, and the Сold War has not ended at all,” Antonov told Newsweek. “Many politicians here still think and act according to the laws of that historical period. They believe that restoration of Russia’s international prestige with Vladimir Putin’s accession to power in our country has become a ‘headache’ for Washington," he furthermore added.

US making EU 'fully dependent'

Russian Ambassador to Washington said in the interview that the United States "is better placed to implement its ‘idee fixe’ to weaken Russia,” with the ongoing war in Ukraine. “It is much easier to consolidate society within the United States and in the Western camp as a whole around the image of a ‘foreign enemy that undermines the values of the democratic world," he stressed.

Russian officials went on to add, that the US can use “Russia to justify its unprecedented military spending,” while simultaneously “ruining mutually beneficial ties between Russia and Europe, making the latter fully dependent on Washington.” He reminded of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's remark that the sabotage of the Russia-EU Nord Stream gas pipelines was a “tremendous opportunity” as the US started to sell the LNG to the EU at a much higher price.