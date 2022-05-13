Russian Envoy To EU Says Military Operation In Ukraine 'on Schedule But Not As Quick'

Russia's envoy to the European Union, Ambassador Vladimir Chizhov, has said that the military operation in Ukraine is 'on schedule but not as quick.’ In an interview with Britain’s Sky news, Chizhov said that the Ukraine’s invasion could have “steamrolled" by now as it has been “timely,” categorically reiterating that it was “proceeding at the desired speed.” Chizhov echoed Russia President Vladimir Putin’s remarks made earlier that Moscow's military advancement in Ukraine is going "according to plan.”

During the meeting with his security council, Putin said: "I want to say that the special military operation is going strictly according to schedule, according to plan.” He justified Russia’s invasion in Ukraine saying, ”We are at war with neo-Nazis,”and adding, "I will never give up on my conviction that Russians and Ukrainians are one people.” Putin had also hailed his armed forces, stressing that they are fighting "courageously, like real heroes”. He ordered compensation for the families of the fallen soldiers. "Our duty is to support the families of those who fought for the people of Russia,” he said. He labelled Ukraine’s fighters as “fascists" who were using “civilians as human shields.”

Russian Ambassador to EU Chizhov, on May 13 made similar remarks as he told the news outlet that the operation in Ukraine was continuing “at a certain speed.” He went on to reiterate that there were various aspects of the situation in Ukraine that needed to be kept in mind, “including the need to protect the troops — the Russian troops and the allies of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics — as well as the civilian population.” Had the Russian army followed the pattern of the United States and other Western countries, we would have steamrolled Ukraine several times by now. But that was never the intention. Actually, I should repeat that it was not the intention of Russia to capture territory in Ukraine,” said Chizhov.

Russia 'is not planning an attack against any country': Chizhov

Chizhov had made far ranging claims earlier, ahead of Putin's military intervention, that Russia "is not planning an attack against any country." In an interview with the German newspaper Die Welt, Chizhov had dismissed speculations that Russia would launch an all out military offensive in neighbouring Ukraine, labelling the fears as baseless. His comments were made at the time Russia had amassed and mobilised hundreds of thousands of troops on the frontier with the ex-Soviet state. "Russia is not planning an attack against any country. I can assure you that no Russian troops are currently preparing for an invasion of Ukraine," he had told German newspaper Die Welt.