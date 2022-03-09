On Wednesday, the Russian Defence Ministry has released a video showing destroyed artillery of Ukraine's armed forces during the 'special operation' in the neighbouring country. In the video accessed by Republic Media Network, one can see Ukraine's artillery is destroyed and lying on the ground. Both the neighbouring countries have been releasing numerous videos claiming that they are taking on each other in full force.

With the latest video, Russian forces claim that they are invading major cities of the former Soviet nation and destroying their anti-tank weapons and other equipment. Earlier in the day, the Russian Defence Ministry had released a video showing the destruction of armoured vehicles of the armed forces of Ukraine by the Russian army aviation helicopters as a part of a special military operation to defend Donbass.

The video shows that the crew of the KA-52 helicopter discovered the camouflage equipment, captured it and launched missiles. Simultaneously, in another video of a drone of the Russian AFV, one can see that it has been hit by a Ukrainian anti-tank missile.

Russia: Chernobyl, Zaporizhzhia under control to 'prevent' nuclear provocations

Furthermore, Russia has established control over the Chernobyl and Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plants in order to 'prevent' any attempts to stage nuclear provocations. The Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova, on Wednesday, highlighted the possible 'risk' of nuclear provocations during the Russia-Ukraine war.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has claimed more than 12,000 Russian troops have been killed so far. He also mentioned that Russia has also lost 317 tanks, 49 planes, 81 helicopters, 1070 combat armored vehicles, 56 rocket launchers and 28 air defence systems. The Russian Defence Ministry is yet to respond to the claim.

Additionally, the Ukrainian government has banned the export of wheat, oats, and other staples that are crucial for global food supplies as authorities try to ensure they can feed people during the war with their neighbouring country. It's the latest sign that Russia's invasion of Ukraine threatens the food supply and livelihoods of people in Europe, Africa and Asia who rely on the farmlands of the Black Sea region known as the breadbasket of the world. Russia and Ukraine together supply nearly a third of the world's wheat and barley exports, which have soared in price since the invasion.