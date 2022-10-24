Russian Army 'losing And Retreating On Battlefield,' Claims Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday claimed that the Russian army "is losing and retreating on the battlefield;" and therefore the invading Russian troops are resorting to desperate measures such as "terror against our civilian population" and destruction of the infrastructure "as a substitute for military victories". Ukraine's President, in an angst-laden nightly address, labelled the rampant offensive on civilians as "Russian propaganda" and a means of display of military superiority.

Zelenskyy slams those 'involved in justifying the criminal attempts'

The Russian propagandists must be imposed with individual sanctions "so that they can do nothing at all in the world," Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said in a video statement. The Ukrainian leader stated that an international working group on sanctions against Russia, headed by Michael McFaul and Andriy Yermak, has drafted a roadmap for imposing the sanctions.

"We must clearly assess such an 'informational and emotional component' of terror," said Zelenskyy.

The latter slammed the Russian news media and celebrities "involved in justifying the criminal attempts" of Moscow to annex the Ukrainian territory. "Absolutely all such persons have to receive a full package of individual sanctions so that they can do nothing in the world at all. We are working on it," Ukraine's president said.

Ukraine's Air Force on Sunday shot down 20 cruise missiles and more than ten Iranian-manufactured Shahed 136 drones. "Our Air Force is also showing good results. Certainly, we still do not have the technical ability to shoot down 100% of Russian missiles and attack drones," Zelesnkyy lamented.

"Gradually we will come to this – with the help of our partners, I'm sure. But now most cruise missiles, most drones shot down," he added.

Russia is continuing to use Iranian-manufactured Shahed 136 ("witness" in Persian) unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in Ukraine to target the civilian infrastructure, the British Ministry of Defence said in an intelligence update. Moscow's invading forces are using the Iranian Shahed-136 UAVs to infiltrate Ukrainian air defenses, warned the British Ministry of Defense. The Shahed-136 is serving as a substitute for Russian-manufactured long-range precision weapons as Moscow's weapons reserves have been depleting in the ongoing offensive. But the Ukrainian efforts to counter the UAVs have been successful, furthermore, the UK said in its intelligence update.