Russian Army, Wagner Mercenary Group Trade Barbs Over Soledar; 'Don't Steal Achievement'

Russian Defense Ministry and the private mercenaries group PMC Wagner traded barbs over victory claims in the salt-mining town of Soledar, near Bakhmut in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast. The Russian Army and the mercenary paramilitary group argued over who established control over the Ukrainian town that saw a fierce battle between invading troops and the Ukrainian military over the last 10 months.

Russia's Ministry of Defense made a major territorial gain announcement referring to its armed forces on Thursday, saying that its troops had taken control of the entire salt-mining town of Soledar and encircled the Ukrainian armed forces. Initially, the MoD made no mention of the Wagner fighters but its regular troops.

In response, Andrei Troshev, a senior Wagner Group commander, slammed the Russian defense ministry for declaring that the Russian soldiers captured the salt city. Troshev accused the Russian army of stealing “other people’s achievements.”

“I read the [Russian] defense ministry’s statement with a surprise,” Troshev, Wagner Group’s chief executive, wrote in an update. “Soledar was taken solely with the efforts of the Wagner group fighters. There is no need to insult the fighters by humiliating their effort," he furthermore added.

'No other military units except Wagner fighters took Soledar': Prigozhin

Yevgeny Prigozhin, Russian oligarch and Wagner chief, and the mastermind of Russia's military operation in Bakhmut and Soledar expressed his disappointment over the Russian defense ministry's claims. He said the reputation of his paramilitary group was consistently tarnished by "officials who want to stay in their places".

"I'd like to emphasise again that no other military units except the Wagner fighters [took] part in the storming of Soledar," Prigozhin told the Kremlin-funded RIA Novosti news agency.

Prigozhin during the funeral for a Wagner group fighter near St. Petersburg. Credit; Aleksey Smagin / AP

The pro-Kremlin Wagner private military firm has dozens soldiers active in mostly Africa and Syria. Russia, in previous instances, denied its existence but the military company is speculated to be secretly funded by Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, GRU.

Prigozhin, dubbed famously as Putin’s “chef," after the humiliating retreats of Russian armed forces in eastern and southern Ukraine, promised that his fighters would capture the cities swiflty. The “encircling” of salt mine town Soledar was was touted solely by the Wagner army, and its soldiers declared that there were no Russian armed forces personnel involved in the fighting.

In a subsequent bulletin released by the Russian defense ministry, it gave credit of victory to the "heterogenous grouping of Russian troops,” adding for the first time, that Soledar's success is credited to the "assault detachments of the Wagner PMCs.” “As for the direct assault on the city blocks of Soledar occupied by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, this combat task was successfully solved by the courageous and selfless actions of the volunteers of the assault detachments of the Wagner PMCs,” the statement put out by the Russian Defense Ministry read.

'Soledar hasn't fallen'

Ukraine's military, meanwhile claims that its soldiers are still holding out the city and putting up a fierce resistance, adding that the entire city has not yet fallen to Wagner as claim in what it described as "Russian propaganda."

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described Bakhmut and Soledar as “one of the bloodiest places on the frontline.” Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar described the battle situation as so violent that Wagner fighters were “literally advancing over their own soldiers’ dead bodies," continuing the fierce assault.

Soledar falling to Russians would could off supply lines and threaten defensive positions of Ukraine's military around Bakhmut, located 40 miles, north of Soledar. While Wagner's defensive line in Bakhmut offensive will break if Ukraine's military maintained control over Kreminna in the northern flank.