As the Russia-Ukraine conflict enters its sixth day today, more than 70 Ukrainian soldiers were reported dead following Russian artillery hit a military base in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region, Okhtyrka. In a related update, on Tuesday, a 40-mile convoy of Russian tanks and other vehicles threatened entry to Ukraine's capital, Kyiv. This comes a day after Russian military forces entered the country's second-largest city, Kharkiv.

Dmytro Zhyvytskyy, Head of Sumy Regional State Administration, shared photographs of the airstrike impact that resulted in the destruction of four-story buildings as rescuers searched rubble. In another Facebook post, he mentioned on Sunday, during the attack, many Russian soldiers and some local residents also were killed.

Ukraine continues to defend Russia

On Tuesday, a huge Russian military convoy was massing on the outskirts of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv as fears grew concerning the invading forces were set to launch devastating assaults aimed at taking control of Kyiv and other major cities. Satellite images revealed a long build-up of armoured vehicles and artillery starting 29 kilometres (18 miles) north of the city. While Ukraine's Ministry of Defence informed that the situation around the country's capital, Kyiv remains tense and in Polissya, Putin's troops continue to resume the offensive in the direction of the capital.

Defence of Ukraine informed that Russian occupation forces are using tactics to destroy infrastructure and launch missile and bomb strikes on settlements, disregarding international humanitarian law. It was learned that in the Black Sea, due to adverse weather conditions, a naval landing operation in the coming days is unlikely. Most of the Black Sea Fleet's naval group is based.

In all directions, with the support of artillery and UAVs "Bayraktar TV2", units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have maintained certain boundaries.

According to Ukraine Defence Ministry, the Russian forces are losing offensive potential as they continue to inflict fire on military and civilian targets. Ukraine Defence Ministry said, "Given that the enemy does not abandon the aspirations to achieve its goal, and its own offensive potential is almost exhausted, plans to join the most trained military units of the Republic of Belarus, completing the concentration along the State Border of Ukraine".

Also, a Polish deputy interior minister informed that more than 3,50,000 people have entered Poland from Ukraine since Russia began its military operations.

Image: Dmytro Zhyvytskyy/Facebook