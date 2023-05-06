Russian Authorities Forced To Relocate 18 Settlements As Ukraine Intensifies Shelling

In the wake of intensified shelling by Ukrainian troops, residents of 18 settlements in Russian-held frontline areas in Zaporizhia Region, including Energodar, have been temporarily relocated to safer places, per the information shared by acting governor of the region, Yevgeny Balitsky.

"Recently, Russia has increased shelling attacks in settlements directly near the combat engagement line. Bearing this in mind, I have made a decision to evacuate first all children and their parents," wrote Balistsy on Telegram, adding that the "elderly, people with disabilities, and hospital patients from the frontline deeper into the region," are also on the priority list.

He further said that the people will be temporarily evacuated from the settlements of Timoshovka, Smirnovka, Tarasovka, Orlyanshoye, Molochansk, Kuivyshevo, Prishib, Tokmak, Malaya Belozerka, Vasilyevka, Veilkaya Belozerka, Dneproprudnoye, Mikhailovka, Kamenka-Dnerprovskaya, Energordar, and Pologi, among others.

He also stated the Ukrainian armed forces will surely reply with a counteroffensive in the coming days. He revealed that the enemies attacked cities closest to the line of contact, and public infrastructure, including schools and kindergartens in particular, was targeted randomly.

(Image: AP)